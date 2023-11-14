Davies partners with Code Nation to develop next-generation talent with new digital apprenticeship programmes

Davies, the leading specialist professional services and technology business, serving insurance and highly regulated markets, today announced it is partnering with digital training specialist, Code Nation, to deliver technical apprenticeships in software development and cyber security.

From November 2023, Davies and Code Nation will join forces to offer a Level 4 Software Developer Apprenticeship and shortly after this, a Level 4 Cyber Security Apprenticeship, to drive much needed talent into the industry. The partnership will combine the technical expertise of Code Nation to develop the courses’ content, with the experience of Davies to deliver and manage the apprenticeship programmes.

The courses will be delivered online and apprentices will have their own dedicated coach, access to industry experts with a wealth of specialist technical knowledge and exclusive membership to ‘Thrive Professionally with Davies’, a social learning experience community.

Code Nation was founded in 2018 by CEO, David Muir, to create a range of courses specialising in coding, software development, cyber security, computer science and data analytics with the aim to attract diverse talent into the digital sector.

As the UK’s largest provider of apprenticeships within the insurance industry, Davies has been investing heavily in its apprenticeship programme to deliver a much-needed pipeline of next generation insurance professionals. Being cognisant of future skills and employer requirements is what puts Davies ahead of it’s competitors and a trusted partner in apprenticeships.

Craig Potter, VP – Professional Education, Davies said:

“The partnership with Code Nation is a fantastic opportunity for us to deliver technical digital courses as the industry grapples with a skills gap in this area. We need to provide more opportunities to people from all backgrounds and create a more diverse talent pool. Partnerships such as ours help to open up the industry to those who may never have considered a career in digital or insurance.

“By working with Code Nation’s team of technical experts we are able to create engaging content, and with our experience, contextualise this for the insurance and financial services sector to meet both our client and apprentice needs. .”

David Muir, CEO, Code Nation said:

“We’re looking forward to collaborating with Davies to develop these digital apprenticeships. We believe our partnership will enhance the talent pool within the insurance industry and provide new opportunities for those looking to enter the sector or upskill in their current roles. Davies’ experience in delivering apprenticeship programmes to the highest standard will allow us to ensure all apprentices receive the best education and support throughout the course.”

Roz Atherton, Director at Code Nation said:

“After months of hard work from both teams, I am extremely excited to be taking the new Davies, ‘powered by Code Nation’ apprenticeship programme to our employer network, and beyond! Both the programme and partnership are built from a shared ambition to increase digital skills in the workforce and, as a result, support businesses across all sectors to prosper.”

