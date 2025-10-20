Digital elevation tool for FE colleges updated

AI, sustainability, and accessibility included in updates to help colleges boost their digital competency

Jisc’s digital elevation tool provides further education (FE) colleges with a clear assessment of their abilities and progress in digital, data, and technology. All FE colleges in the UK are Jisc members and can access the tool free of charge.

The re-launch of the Digital elevation model behind the tool adds assessment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to all of the tools five themes – learners, curriculum, staff, leadership and technology. The updated model also improves assessment of competency in sustainability, accessibility, cyber security, business intelligence, and cloud computing.

The improved model allows colleges to focus on the areas of digital transformation that matter most to their students and staff.

Robin Ghurbhurun, UK managing director for Further education and Skills said:

“We’re delighted to announce this update to the digital elevation model at the heart of our digital elevation tool. Over 100 colleges are already using the DET, and we look forward to them benefitting from this enhanced functionality. “This is also a perfect opportunity for colleges who haven’t yet accessed this benefit of their Jisc subscription to take a huge step towards increased organisational agility and resilience.”

Jisc member colleges are encouraged to speak to their relationship manager who can help them engage with free services and identify key needs such as digital skills gaps. Members can also take digital transformation further with Jisc’s discovery tool, building digital capability, and by joining ready-made communities to get the most from these services for both staff and students.