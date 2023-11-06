Double celebration for NCC at Mayor of London Adult Learner awards

Inspiring New City College student Nabeel Ahmed, who has excelled in his course despite suffering personal tragedy and disability, has been named as the winner of a prestigious Mayor of London Adult Learner of the Year award.

And in a double celebration for NCC, the college received the Highly Commended finalist award for being an Inclusive Provider of Adult Education.

Nabeel, who studies ESOL at NCC Ilford campus, was presented with his Inspirational Adult Learner of the Year trophy at the awards ceremony at City Hall on Thursday 2 November.

Last month he also took home the Adult ESOL Student of the Year award at the New City College Student Achievement presentation evening.

A remarkable example to others, Nabeel was chosen by the Mayor of London awards judging panel from hundreds of nominations across the capital.

His story is an incredible one. After coming from Pakistan to the UK alone, unable to speak English and disabled after losing his eight fingers and both legs due to frostbite in a refugee camp, Nabeel has never given up.

He was determined to make a good life for himself and joined New City College two years ago where he has been an absolute inspiration to his tutors. Despite suffering such adversity, Nabeel is the most conscientious, respectful and committed student in class.

He studies reading and writing, speaking and listening, maths and computing and now writes at the same speed as all other students in the class, despite having no fingers.

His achievements on the course have given him much more independence and he now walks with artificial legs, using his wheelchair only when necessary.

Nabeel said: “When I found out I had won the award I was so happy. It made me feel very well.

“Studying has given me my life back. Without the college and my teachers I do not know where I would be. I have made good friends who have helped me to settle into my life here because I do not have any family. When I improve my English I want to maybe get an office job or even have my own business. Learning has given me hope for the future.”

His tutor Magdalena Molaei said:

“Nabeel never asks for any special treatment and he is popular with his classmates because of his unswerving positive attitude. He has the most uplifting and motivational story about his difficult journey to get where he is now and how he has overcome these challenges. It is unusual to come across someone who has been through so much and yet has such an optimistic outlook to life and learning.”

Another of his teachers, James Obrenyah, said:

“Nabeel does not let his disabilities stop him from doing anything. I am very proud of him and of the college. He deserves this award and I think his example will go a long way to get others to do better and to aspire to be like Nabeel.”

The Mayor of London Adult Learner Awards – with 10 categories – were established last year by Mayor Sadiq Khan as part of his commitment to improve skills, boost confidence and help Londoners into better paid jobs.

Their aim is to champion the important role of adult learning in the capital, and celebrate the contributions of Londoners, employers and training organisations. They are a key part of the Mayor’s commitment to raising awareness of adult learning, which plays a critical role in his mission to build a better London for everyone.

The winners received tributes at the ceremony, watched by families and friends, employer representatives, the judges and stakeholders from London’s education and skills sector.

New City College is proud of award-winner Nabeel and of being the Highly Commended finalist in the Inclusive Provider of Adult Education.

We are also proud to be supporting adult learning in London. Further education delivers positive economic and social outcomes, such as increased pay and confidence, and helps Londoners to thrive in life and in work.

