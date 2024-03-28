Dumfries and Galloway College and community inspired to get active

Dumfries and Galloway College (DGC) knows how important it is to keep the body and mind active.

And this ethos has certainly been energised with the appointment of former student Connor McGeorge as its Active Campus Coordinator.

The 32-year-old, from the village of Cargenbridge just outside Dumfries, started his new full-time role four months ago after guest-lecturing in sports development for the college, teaching part-time and also studying for his SFA football coaching badges.

So when DGC wanted someone who could inspire staff and students and create innovative health and wellbeing activities, they didn’t need to look far as Connor was the perfect fit to help people get fit.

Enthusiastic about his job and with a drive to motivate and educate on wellness within the community, the self-effacing Dumfries man has overcome many challenges by battling the debilitating condition ME since he was 19.

“It’s been a very enjoyable first few months weeks in my new role as an Active Campus Coordinator at Dumfries and Galloway College with sportscotland,” said football fanatic Connor, a Queen of the South supporter and former coach of Heston Rovers.

“We had skills challenges in the mornings to introduce myself and what we have planned that day. Sessions in table tennis, tennis, football, football tennis, Boccia, floor curling and badminton were just the start.

“We have also been growing links with community clubs and organisations to put on sessions in the community for our staff and students.”

Earlier this month, student president Adnan Dogrultan and Connor travelled to DGC’s Stranraer campus to organise activities for students, which included a lunchtime Boxercise session, and they are returning next month to put on another three sport and fitness sessions for different classes throughout the day and will meet with local companies to host taster sessions in the community.

He added:

“It was such an enjoyable visit to our Stranraer Campus. A big thank you to our HNC Sports Coaching student Aiden McColm, who travelled to help us run the session as well as our member of staff, Lindsay Chisholm.”