École Ducasse and Enderun Colleges renew their academic partnership for the next 10 years

École Ducasse, a network of schools dedicated to the transmission of outstanding French expertise in culinary and pastry arts, and Enderun Colleges, a premier four-year undergraduate management school in the Philippines, have announced the renewal of their academic partnership for the next 10 years.

The collaboration, which has already been running for a decade, offers Enderun Colleges’ students the opportunity to be trained in line with the gastronomic standards and excellence of École Ducasse, founded by multi-starred chef Alain Ducasse, as well as to extend their curriculum in France and undertake internships in the institution’s partner establishments.

The following programs will be offered:

Discovery courses on the fundamentals of French know-how in culinary arts and pastry arts.

A Diploma in Culinary Arts and a Diploma in Pastry Arts, which attracted more than 150 Filipino students last semester. These intensive eight-month programs are aimed at young professionals and career changers looking for a springboard to becoming a chef. They combine practical culinary and pastry arts instruction with course modules designed to develop managerial and entrepreneurial skills.

Students earning their Bachelor of Science degree in International Hospitality Management with specialisation in Culinary Arts from Enderun Colleges will now also have the opportunity to study on their second or third year at the École Ducasse campuses in France, including both six months of classes and a six-month internship.

With a common ambition to support the development of young talents, École Ducasse is fully committed to Enderun Colleges to ensure that students benefit from the excellent teaching promulgated by the eponymous chef: the courses have been co-created by the two institutions, while the on-site presence of trainers from the Ducasse network ensures the continuity and quality of programs delivered. In Manila, Executive Pastry Chef Laetitia Moreau and Executive Chef Marc Chalopin are in charge of training.

The collaboration also includes a component aimed at helping underprivileged young people achieve their goals. “Youth With A Future,” a joint initiative of École Ducasse and Enderun Colleges, is now in its fifth year of training a select group of students from Tuloy Foundation, a non-profit organisation that provides shelter and education to former street children.

Students on an eight-month culinary program at Tuloy’s culinary centre are further trained by École Ducasse Manila to earn a Certificate in Culinary Arts, with internship and career placements around the world. Some have had the opportunity to continue their career in France, for example at the prestigious Ducasse sur Seine floating restaurant in Paris.

Finally, the two institutions are planning to develop an offer for food enthusiasts and for corporate training based on culinary and pastry-making classes in Enderun’s Design and Innovation Center at Estancia Mall, also located in Manila and based on the Paris Studio model, which is proving very successful in France.

“We are proud to renew this partnership with Enderun Colleges and thus contribute to training future culinary and pastry-making talents in the Philippines by providing our unique expertise,” said Elise Masurel, Managing Director of École Ducasse. “The continuity of this partnership for the next 10 years will further strengthen our ties with this country that enjoys a rich and generous gastronomic tradition, and reinforces École Ducasse’s strong presence in Asia.”

“Enderun Colleges is delighted to be renewing its partnership with the prestigious École Ducasse, which has been promoting gastronomic excellence in the Philippines for several years,” said Daniel Perez, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President of Enderun Colleges. “I am convinced that the rich nature of our exchanges and the excellence of our programs will enable many Filipino students to train with the greatest chefs and foster the emergence of a new generation of talented chefs in Asia.”

Along with the Indian School of Hospitality in Gurugram in India and Nai Lert Group in Thailand, this new step in the Philippines confirms École Ducasse’s leading position in Asia.

Published in