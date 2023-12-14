EDGE reappointed to £6M University of Nottingham framework

LEADING multi-disciplinary property and construction consultancy EDGE has been appointed to the new University of Nottingham (UoN) Small Works Capital Projects framework, which as an anticipated consultancy spend of £6 million over a three-year period.

EDGE’s service provision comprises Lots 1-3, which include consultancy for project management services (only), consultancy for cost management services (only), and consultancy for both project and cost management services.

Forming the database of pre-approved, high-quality suppliers to the UoN Estates Department and key stakeholders, the framework will streamline procurement processes while promoting a long-term partnership with those on the framework. The initial three-year contract duration will also have scope for extension for a further one to three years.

Kieran O’Donoghue, director at EDGE, said:

“While we’re a national business, we’re incredibly proud of our links with Nottingham as the home to our largest office. We are pleased to have been appointed to the main UoN framework that will help to shape the future of the fantastic campus through a compliant delivery vehicle over the next three years.

“As experts in property and construction consultancy holding specialism in the higher education sector, it’s a fantastic step to have had our partnership with the university solidified over and above the projects we have delivered for the team previously.”

EDGE recently made the strategic appointment of Sophie Barrow as an associate director with a particular specialism in supporting clients in the higher education sector. She will support the national cost management service across the business, pulling on 15 years’ experience in key account management, extensive stakeholder engagement and guiding clients through a project and the processes that follow.

Kieran continued:

“EDGE has grown quickly as a business, but our agile team prides itself on its experience in delivering exceptional results for our clients, who understand that they will receive a top-quality service in a professional manner, on time.

“Maintaining a presence for EDGE across higher education frameworks is really important to the continued strategic growth of our regional offices, and we are confident that our appointment will help us to build on our strong position going forward.”

The University of Nottingham is one of 16 regional frameworks and seven national frameworks that EDGE is currently part of, which will help to expand its framework and higher education project portfolio over the next three years.

