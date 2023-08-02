Edinburgh’s first embedded pathway college for international students launches

Oxford International Education Group (OIEG) has partnered with Edinburgh Napier University (ENU) to launch Edinburgh’s first embedded pathway college.

Known as Edinburgh Napier University International College (ENUIC), it will diversify ENU’s student community, with international students able to join pathway courses from January 2024.

Located in Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital city and cultural hub, the international college will be fully integrated into ENU campus life from day one, with access to support services and facilities. Two undergraduate pathway courses and one postgraduate pathway course will be available to ENUIC students. After successfully completing their chosen pathway course, students can progress to one of 24 undergraduate degrees, or one of 12 postgraduate degrees at Edinburgh Napier University.

To support the growth of the college, OIEG will provide recruitment expertise, leveraging its global reach through its 250 recruitment and conversion specialists, strategically located in over 50 locations worldwide and an established network of agents.

OIEG has a track record of successfully running embedded colleges in the UK and North America, having opened their first embedded college in 2015. ENUIC marks their second partnership in Scotland, adding to existing partners across the United Kingdom and the United States. Oxford International will be taking applications for the programme directly duringsummer 2023, subject to final approval of courses and provision by UKVI.

Andrea Nolan, the Vice-Chancellor of Edinburgh Napier University, said:

“I am very pleased that we’ll be welcoming international pathway students again from the start of next year. With Oxford International’s experience in embedded college operations, combined with the support and knowledge of our staff, I’m confident that international pathway students will know they are part of the Edinburgh Napier community from their very first day with us.”

Lil Bremermann-Richard, the CEO of Oxford International Education Group, commented:

“By adding a new partnership to our portfolio, even more international students will have the chance to study in the UK and achieve their dreams. You can feel the energy around the Edinburgh campus generated by both staff and students. It’s exciting that students at ENU International College are going to add even more energy from the start of next year!”

Published in