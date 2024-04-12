EHL Hospitality Business School, the Energy and Environment Alliance and King’s Business School plan new ESG programme for hospitality managers and asset owners

EHL Hospitality Business School, the Energy and Environment Alliance and King’s Business School have announced plans to run an education programme focused on the practical aspects of delivering high ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) standards across the hospitality sector.



The hospitality industry is one of the world’s biggest employers, as well as one of the biggest consumers of water and energy in the commercial built environment. By combining their expertise in ESG measurement, leadership and the strategic goals and operational needs of the hospitality sector, the three organisations intend to make a positive impact on local communities, mitigate environmental impact and support long-term value.



The programme is designed specifically for hospitality managers, investors and asset owners. It will give participants an overview of the science of climate change and a thorough grounding in its financial implications, including new regulatory requirements and accurate data collection. Participants will leave the programme confident in their skills to lead change in the day-to-day operations of the business, from their responsibilities to staff, to minimising food, water and energy waste.

Stéphane Haddad, Associate Dean Executive Education Programs, EHL Hospitality Business School says:



“As the world’s largest employer and resource consumer, the hospitality sector is vital to the economy. By working together, we hope to provide asset owners, investors, and managers of hospitality businesses with the information and resources they need to effect positive change in their businesses. Equipped with this understanding, participants will be able to spearhead revolutionary projects in their daily operations, promoting sustainability, cutting down on waste, and building lasting value for their companies and communities”,



Ufi Ibrahim, Chief Executive of the Energy and Environment Alliance, says,

“ESG is rapidly becoming an extremely important issue for anyone involved in hospitality. So, I am delighted that two world class business schools are collaborating with the EEA to create what I am confident will be the go-to education on this subject.”



Professor Giana Eckhardt, Vice Dean, Engagement & Executive Education at King’s Business School, says,

“The hospitality sector has a truly global reach and those who manage hotels need a unique mix of skills and knowledge from the very technical, to the very human. By bringing the expertise of our three organisations together, we hope to leave our participants confident and excited about the opportunity they have to help their staff and customers to flourish and contribute to a healthier planet.”



King’s Business School and the EEA operate an existing programme for hospitality sector leaders that covers strategic and financial aspects of ESG in the context of the sector’s specific requirements. The new programme will enable organisations to fully embed their ESG plans by ensuring that local leaders have the right skills and knowledge.