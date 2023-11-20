Entrepreneurship Charity Announces New Cohort of Founders Pushing for Outdoor Racial Inclusivity

Inclusive entrepreneurship charity Hatch Enterprise has revealed the fifteen changemakers accepted onto its programme to develop a business or organisation focused on making the outdoors a more diverse, accessible and equitable space for all.

From ski experiences to gardening workshops, the founders accepted onto the programme are operating across a range of outdoor sectors, and are all passionate about bringing inclusivity and diversity to natural spaces across the UK.

Jade Baker, Co-Head of Programmes at Hatch Enterprise says:

“What’s become abundantly clear in the past few years is how spending time outdoors is so important for our mental and physical wellbeing. But for a lot of people of colour from the UK, getting out in nature is not as easy and necessarily welcoming as it should be.

“Thanks to our partnership with Opening Up the Outdoors, these fifteen changemakers will have access to all the tools, resources, and mentoring they need to really transform this sector, and build a more welcoming, accessible great outdoors for all.”

The cohort includes Chauntelle Lewis, founder of The Barefoot Planter who is cultivating wellness, sustainability, and inclusivity through edible gardening workshops and accessible culinary experiences; Emmanuel Ojo, founder of Soft Life Ski, the trailblazing Afro-Caribbean Ski Festival that’s challenging norms in winter sports; and Leon Williams, founder of Peaky Stompers, a diverse hiking group bringing together Black culture and the great outdoors to form unforgettable experiences.

Chauntelle said:

“This incredible opportunity will empower people of colour to launch successful outdoor organisations with the aim to diversify access to the natural world.

“I can’t wait to see how my business transforms through this twelve-week programme, excited to meet the programme leaders and guests, and connect with the fellow early-stage founders and organisations.”

Previous programme graduates include Haroon Mota of Muslim Hikers, a grassroots initiative created to help empower Muslim communities to get outdoors more, and Yvette Curtis whose Waves Wahines is on a mission to provide girls with affordable and supportive access to surfing.

Over three months, the fifteen changemakers will take part in a bespoke development programme, accessing mentoring and masterclasses to grow their impact, sustainability, and reach of their community group or business. They’ll then be able to apply for development grants of £1,000 to invest directly into their organisation.

This programme is part of the wider Opening Up the Outdoors campaign, a collaboration between leading outdoor brands committed to anti-racism and promoting inclusivity in the outdoors.

Published in