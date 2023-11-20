Entries open for the Inspire! Tutor Awards 2024 – nominate an inspirational tutor or mentor in Wales

Behind successful adult learners there are inspirational tutors and mentors committed to delivering lifelong learning, contributing to future generations, and empowering individuals and communities to positively change their lives through education.

Learning and Work Institute are inviting nominations on behalf of exceptional tutors and mentors in Wales whose dedication, knowledge and teaching skills have given adults the confidence and drive to participate in learning and transform their lives. Nominated individuals will showcase a commitment to go beyond the call of duty to widen access to opportunities and further support adult learners with their education and career pathways and overall wellbeing. Nominations may also demonstrate how tutors have invested in their own learning and development to achieve greater impact.

The awards illustrate the brilliant work taking place across colleges, universities, workplaces, and communities that continue to deliver excellent opportunities for people at all stages of life; from preparing young people for the future, helping adults to progress in work and re-skill, or giving adults a second chance at education.

This is your chance to say a special thank you to a tutor or mentor who has made a real impact to your life or other people’s lives, and the wider adult learning sector.



Joshua Miles, Director for Wales at Learning and Work Institute said:

“Behind every successful student there’s an inspirational tutor who has helped them on their learning journey. The Inspire! Tutor Awards is a fantastic opportunity to recognise the vital role tutors play in helping us to learn.



“If you’ve been touched by the outstanding effort and commitment of your tutor, or you know of a tutor who deserves recognition for the inspirational work they do; then please do nominate them for an award.”



Behind successful adult learners there are tutors and mentors like Kerri Ince:



Project SEARCH Tutor at Cardiff and Vale College and 2023 Tutor Award winner Kerri Ince won an award for her outstanding commitment to improve the lives of young adults with additional learning needs. Kerri’s approach to tutoring has been instrumental to the success of Project SEARCH. Her role reinforces the importance of empowering people to unlock their own potential, impacting their whole family and their wider network.



Kerri says: “Supporting someone along a path that they aspire to, and focusing on what they CAN do, allows me to send out the message that learning does not stop at school, learning is for life, and everyone deserves a second chance, regardless of their academic and developmental level.”



Nominate a tutor or mentor from any of the following settings:

Higher Education, Further Education, Workplace Setting, Community Education, Welsh for Adults or School or any other educational setting.

Nominations for the Inspire! Tutor Awards will close on Monday 15 January 2024.



How to enter:



1. Read the Guidance document before you start your nomination



2. Complete the Inspire! Tutor Awards nomination form.



3. Send your completed nomination form to [email protected]. If you have any supporting documents, please send them together in the same email.



Alternatively, entries can be made using the online nomination form.



Further information about the Inspire! Tutor Awards can be found on Learning and Work Institute’s website.

The Inspire! Tutor Awards are coordinated by Learning and Work Institute and supported by the Welsh Government, in partnership with Colleges Wales, NTfW, National Centre for Learning Welsh, Universities Wales, and Adult Learning Partnership Wales.

