ESCP London Campus Launches ESCP x Camden Scholarship for Bachelor in Management (BSc) Programme

ESCP Business School’s London Campus is proud to announce the launch of the ESCP x Camden Scholarship for the Bachelor in Management (BSc) programme. This scholarship initiative aims to support and empower students demonstrating both merit and financial need and residing in or attending high schools in the London Borough of Camden.

The ESCP x Camden Scholarship will award two deserving students annually, with applications now open until 24th May for the 2024 intake. The scholarship, valued at €7,262.50 per year, aims to cover the difference between the first year ESCP tuition for UK/EU/EEA students and the current tuition cap for UK and Irish students (£9,250). This initiative serves as a beacon of opportunity for students pursuing excellence in their academic pursuits.

“Our Bachelor in Management (BSc) programme is a testament to ESCP’s commitment to holistic education,” said Emily Centeno, Director of Marketing, Recruitment and Admissions at the London Campus. “With an interdisciplinary curriculum encompassing management, languages, liberal arts and personal development, our programme stands as a unique offering in the educational landscape.”

Kamran Razmdoost, Dean of ESCP London Campus:

“I am delighted to launch the ESCP Camden Scholarship and I very much hope this initiative further deepens our relationship with our community. This goes beyond merely financial assistance: it helps us reach out to a new pool of talent and inspire them to join our diverse community, bringing people one step closer to each other. We will continue our efforts on finding creative solutions to reach out further to new communities.”

Ling Eleanor Zhang, Director of the Bachelor programme in London:

“Since its inception in 2015, the Bachelor in Management (BSc) programme has witnessed remarkable growth and global recognition. Today, it stands as a hallmark of excellence, attracting students from over 75 countries. We look forward to welcoming more local UK students joining this diverse programme.”

Eligible applicants for the ESCP x Camden Scholarship must be admitted to the Bachelor in Management (BSc) programme for the September 2024 intake and meet one of the following criteria:

Currently enrolled as a final-year student in a high school located in the London Borough of Camden

Continuous resident in the London Borough of Camden

Applicants will be required to complete the scholarship application form which can be requested from [email protected] upon successful admittance. The scholarship committee will evaluate applications based on merit, diversity, and financial need.

Successful candidates will not only receive financial assistance but also the opportunity for scholarship renewal each year, subject to academic achievement, good behaviour, and active involvement in the ESCP community.

“We believe in nurturing the next generation of leaders and change-makers, and the ESCP x Camden Scholarship embodies our dedication to providing inclusive education,” added Emily Centeno.

For further information on the Camden Scholarship and to apply, contact . More information on the Bachelor in Management (BSc) can be found on our website or via UCAS.

To learn more about ESCP Business School London Campus please visit: escp.eu/london