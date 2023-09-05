Fife College Principal showcases progress at new Dunfermline Campus to Minister for Higher and Further Education

Fife College Principal Jim Metcalfe welcomed the new Minister for Higher and Further Education and Minister for Veterans, Graeme Dey MSP, to the site of the College’s new Dunfermline Campus.

Work continues on the site at pace, using the latest low-energy and net-zero construction processes to ensure the building is net-zero ready. The Minister visited the site to see the progress and hear from the College’s Principal about how the campus, due to open in 2025, will benefit the entire Fife economy.

David Watt, Chair of the Fife College Board of Governors, and representatives from the build’s main contractors, Balfour Beatty, were also in attendance as the Minister was given a tour of the latest developments on construction of the new campus which is situated on a 58-acre purpose-built low-carbon site in the eastern expansion area of Dunfermline.

The build is part of the new Dunfermline Learning Campus – an innovative, integrated and collaborative venture to relocate the College’s Dunfermline Campus, St Columba’s RC High School and Woodmill High School to a purpose-built and state-of-the-art new campus.

Graeme Dey MSP, Minister for Higher and Further Education and Minister for Veterans, said:

“The visit to Fife College offered valuable insight into the fantastic work being carried out at the College and I greatly enjoyed the opportunity to see the progress of the new Dunfermline Learning Campus. “Fife College is a great example of the positive impact our colleges have in their local areas as anchor institutions and it was hugely inspiring to hear how the new campus will enhance collaboration between the College, schools and external stakeholders.”

Fife College Principal, Jim Metcalfe, said:

“We were very happy to welcome the Minister to the site of our new Campus, which represents a significant investment in the future of education in Fife. We were excited to showcase our progress to the Minister. “This ground-breaking initiative will revolutionise the way we approach education and training here in Fife. The new Dunfermline Learning Campus will offer a streamlined pathway for skills education that caters to the work and economic priorities of our community.”

Published in