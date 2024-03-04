Fifty Shades Greener and City & Guilds join forces on ESG Business Certification

Fifty Shades Greener, an international educational company based in Ireland and the UK, has joined forces with awarding body City & Guilds for their newly launched ESG Business Certification.

With the new CSRD EU Directive coming into legislation, Environmental Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) are fast becoming buzz words in many boardrooms across the continent. But ESG is a strategic imperative for businesses of all sizes and sectors that want to thrive in the 21st century.

The ESG Business certification by Fifty Shades Greener, showcases the implementation and communication of an environmental, social, and ethical governance strategy within an organisation, aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The certification is anchored upon Fifty Shades Greener’s core principles of People, Planet and Profit, with the goal to achieve the perfect equilibrium, where all three components work together to best benefit the business.

Raquel Noboa, CEO of Fifty Shades Greener explains “We have been an education and training company for 5 years now, but I always shied away from becoming a certification body. With increased demand from our students to certify their efforts, we decided to launch the ESG certification program in January this year. The first step we took was developing a set of 50 standards that would align organisations with the Sustainable Development Goals, while also mapping them to the recognized GRI standards. But I also wanted to provide our customers assurance of our quality management procedures and that is why we engaged with City & Guilds.”

Built on 144 years of experience, City & Guilds Assured is a global quality benchmark that recognizes that the way in which organisations plan, design and deliver programmes meet world-class quality standards.

Mandy Smith – Executive Director Customer Solutions from City & Guilds said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Fifty Shades Greener on their ESG business certification programme Assured by City & Guilds. Fifty Shades Greener’s commitment to education and training within the ESG landscape has been known to us for a number of years now and by achieving Assured status they are continuing to showcase their commitment to quality and improvement of their programmes”.