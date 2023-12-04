Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Financial Times European Business Schools Ranking : Audencia climbs 13 places to reach 25th position

December 4, 2023
Financial Times Masters in Management 2023 ranking: Audencia moves up to 27th place worldwide and 7th in France

Audencia has climbed from 38th to 25th place in the prestigious European Business Schools 2023 ranking published by the Financial Times. In three years, the school has risen 20 places, from 45th to 25th.

The Financial Times today published its European ranking of the best business schools. Audencia confirms its upward momentum in the French and international rankings, as it has moved up 13 places and is now in the European top 25. 

The best French progression

Audencia also confirmed its position as the 7th best French school in the ranking. It is also the French school with the best progression out of the 23 French schools in the ranking.

Audencia’s overall progress in all FT rankings

The Financial Times European Business School ranking is based on a compilation of the five rankings in which Audencia takes part. The school’s positions in the MBA, EMBA and Masters in Management rankings each account for 25% of its final score in this ranking, while the two Executive rankings (Open and Custom programmes) each account for 12.5%.

Today’s result reflects Audencia’s overall progress in each of these five rankings. This year, the school gained no less than 20 places in the Masters in Management ranking, nine places in the Executive MBA ranking, and four places for its Open programmes. It also moved up to 86th place in the MBA ranking and 69th place in the Executive Custom programme ranking.

Published in: Education
Business School

