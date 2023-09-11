Shopping Cart

Financial Times Masters in Management 2023 ranking: Audencia moves up to 27th place worldwide and 7th in France

Business School September 11, 2023
The Financial Times has published today its 2023 Masters in Management (MiM) ranking. Audencia has jumped up 20 places to 27th in the world, and 7th in France. 

The 2023 edition of the Financial Times’ MiM (Masters in Management) ranking sees Audencia rising by 20 places worldwide for its Master of Science Manager-Engineer programme. It thus moved up from 47th place to 27th place worldwideIn France, it rose by 4 places to 7th position

This result can be explained in particular by the change in ranking methodology in favour of criteria that matter to students and companies. The weight of criteria such as salary, international work mobility, and percentage of faculty with doctorates was reduced by 10% in favour of CSR, carbon footprint and the alumni network. These are three dimensions that Audencia has adopted through its ECOS 2025 strategic plan, and which have enabled the school’s progress in the ranking. 

Audencia ranks 10th worldwide for its ESG (environment, social and governance) and net zero teaching, and 41st for its carbon footprint.

The school ranks 21st worldwide for international course experience (thanks to its exchanges and internships abroad, which have been more focused on Europe in recent years), and 45th for its alumni network.

Nicolas Arnaud, Director of Programmes at Audencia, says: 

“The Financial Times MiM ranking is the most widely recognised ranking on the international and French scene, so it’s an important compass for applicants. We are delighted that, through the evolution of its criteria, it is recognising schools like Audencia that are taking action and making a commitment to major issues such as the ecological and social transition and equipping their students with the skills needed to transform businesses. This distinction validates the school’s historical strategic orientations and the innovations carried out within our programme in recent years”.

Click here to view the FT MiM 2023 ranking.

