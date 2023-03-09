Finding the marketers of the future: Shortlist announced for nationwide student marketing competition

●The Chartered Institute of Marketing’s The Pitch competition shortlists top nine teams ●Sponsored by WeAre8, the competition challenges students to help the company tackle a real-life marketing challenge ●A total of £2,100 in cash prizes are on offer alongside CIM’s ‘Marketers of the Future’ award and complimentary memberships

The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) has announced its shortlist of nine teams going through to the final round of their student competition, The Pitch.

Now in its twelfth year, The Pitch is an international competition designed to recognise and reward the marketing talent of the future. It sees students from leading UK and international universities compete to respond to a real-life marketing challenge, in a bid to win the title of ‘Marketers of the Future’.

This year’s competition is sponsored by WeAre8, a social media app that aims to make a positive impact on people and the planet every day by sharing ad revenue with its citizens, content creators, and charity and impact partners. Entrants are challenged to explore ways WeAre8 can scale up and show that social media can be a kinder, better place – looking at growing the base of citizens and content creators and overall engagement, which leads to collective action to drive positive change.

The top nine teams are invited to a live virtual judging final on 17 March 2023 to present their idea to judges from across the industry, including representatives from WeAre8, CIM and leading brands. The overall winners will be announced at the end of the live final.

Discussing the competition Laura Chase, chief commercial officer at WeAre8 said:

“It’s been brilliant to receive entries from teams across the UK and around the world, and to see that enthusiasm has not wavered among young marketers who are keen to put their marketing skills to the test. We’re grateful to everyone who submitted and look forward to seeing the students present their ideas in the final.”

The university teams shortlisted include:

●Tunku Abdul Rahman University College, Team Tic Tac Toe

●Henley Business School, Team 007 Girls

●York St John University, Team Grace Stanle-Davy and Emma Sandbach

●Roehampton University, Team Brainstormers

●Cardiff Metropolitan University, Team Met Fashion Marketers

●Coventry University, Team Slay it, ate

●Cardiff Metropolitan University, Team Disruptive Media

●Coventry University, Team Elysian

●Ulster University, Team CSJ

Maggie Jones, director of qualifications and partnerships, said:

“Young people have not had it easy in the last few years, with those making the first steps in their careers particularly vulnerable to shifts in the market. It’s so inspiring to see the breadth of talent that is out there, though – the future looks so promising.”

“The competition is no ‘easy ride’, and the students will need to draw upon their marketing knowledge and presentation skills in ways they may not have had to before. We’re very much looking forward to meeting the finalists and watching them bring their ideas to life.”

Jessica Rolph was a student at Leeds Beckett University reading a BA Hons in Marketing and Advertising Management when she entered The Pitch in a previous year.

Discussing her experience, Rolph said: “Since winning the competition back in March 2021, my career has gone from strength to strength and the title of ‘Marketers of the Future’ has certainly played a part! It really helped in job interviews showing how I had done something beyond my degree. Employers were really interested in the fact I had taken part and had been so successful which really boosted my confidence. I am really pleased to now be working with Estée Lauder Companies, in a marketing position.”

