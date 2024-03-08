Flying High at the ITT Future You: Wales to the World Student Conference

NPTC Group of Colleges attended the Institute of Travel and Tourism’s (ITT) Future You Wales to the World Student Conference last week.

The event was hosted by the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) – Tourism and Events Management Students, held in the Swansea Arena and supported by the Institute of Travel and Tourism, ABTA and the Institute of Hospitality.

This was an exciting event for our students to learn about the opportunities within the industry. The conference was made up of a range of guest speakers from across the world, including UWTSD alumni. The students got to spend the day listening to inspiring stories from industry leaders as well as having the chance to network at the interactive careers fair, with stands from local employers and companies worldwide.

The careers fair offered our students the chance to speak directly to employers in their chosen field and gain information about the types of employment and education on offer to them. The window of opportunity in the industry is wide, and being invited to attend an event of this kind is very beneficial to their career development.

As a college we were lucky enough to be able to attend the event as part of the careers fair, to meet with prospective students and showcase our courses and careers within the industry. Also in attendance were our Human Resources department who were able to exhibit job opportunities within the College and show attendees how to check out our latest vacancies and what types of jobs they can find within the education sector.

It’s not too late to join us, if you’re leaving school this summer or are an adult wanting to upskill or change career and are interested in Travel, Tourism, Events or Hospitality, please click the link below.

Travel, Tourism, Events and Hospitality