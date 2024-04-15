Former First Minister delivers leadership masterclass

Gower College Swansea was delighted to welcome former First Minister of Wales, Carwyn Jones, to its Gorseinon Campus and Sketty Hall Business School as part of its popular management masterclass series.

The event was hosted by the College’s Business Development Consultant, and former Wales rugby international, Stuart Davies.



Carwyn’s talk covered a range of topics on leading in the public sector from understanding decision-makers and advisors, to how to get noticed, how to ask and answer questions, and how to pitch an idea and get attention quickly.

Paul Kift, Director of Skills and Business Development says:

“We were delighted to welcome the former First Minister to the College to give an informative, thought-provoking and humorous insight into what it takes to be a leader today,”



“There were some excellent takeaways for both students and staff who attended such as – what makes a good leader, how to make the right decision, how to build consensus amongst a team and the importance of having a healthy work/life balance.”



Gower College Swansea’s management masterclass series is funded through Welsh Government’s Knowledge Transfer Programme (KTP), a £970,000 all-Wales initiative with the aim of supporting post-16 workforce development.



Previous speakers have included James Averdieck (Gü/The Coconut Collaborative), Melissa Sterry (Bionic City), Garrett Emmerson (former CEO of the London Ambulance Service), Michael Pawlyn (Eden Project architect), and Charlie Luxton (architectural designer/presenter).

Paul added:

“We are grateful to have had the opportunity to offer these masterclasses via KTP, Not only have they given our staff and students access to key industry and public sector leaders but also, by bringing together academia and business, they have allowed us to focus on Skills Cymru’s priority sectors such as construction, digital, health and science. Thank you to all of our speakers for providing such inspiration.”