Free Webinar: How to set up iSpring Learn LMS: An A-to-Z guide.
January 24, Tuesday 10:00 am GMT
How do you share courses with your learners?
Have you heard of iSpring Learn LMS that works perfectly with your iSpring authoring tool? It’s a great platform that will help you streamline your content delivery and automate different aspects of the training process.
Join our webinar to get a detailed overview of iSpring Learn LMS and see if it fits your business needs. We’ll cover onboarding a new hire and show you how this can be super easy and fast for both you and your employee.
In this session, you’ll learn how to:
- Upload and structure your content
- Build a learning program
- Add learners and enroll them into courses
- Set up automatic enrollment into courses
- Create blended learning
- Adjust your LMS branding to your corporate colors
- Evaluate learners’ performance to provide them with better content
See you at the webinar!
About the presenter
Arina Vass
Arina is a Customer Service Team Lead at iSpring who manages a large international team, that speaks multiple languages and is ready to help 24/7. She is happy to share her product expertize and real practices.
