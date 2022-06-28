Futures Recognised for Commitment to Minority Youth Groups with ‘Transforming Lives’ Award  

A Nottinghamshire services known as ‘Future Impact’ has claimed a highly esteemed award at a national celebration of local authorities, teams and councils within the public sector.

The Futures service beat competition from across the UK to take home the ‘Transforming Lives’ award. This award recognises the successes made by local authorities and partners in transforming lives of those with a disability, health condition or significant life barrier.

Esther Murray, Contract Manager at Futures commented; “Winning the Transforming Lives Award means so much to myself and all the coaches who work on the Future Impact programme. Over the last four years the coaches have worked tirelessly with passion and dedication to enable hundreds of young people to have a much more positive future.“

The Future Impact programme is funded by the Life Chances Fund, along with Nottingham City and Nottinghamshire local authorities. This programme offers long-term support around four key areas: Good Health, Employment, Community & Friendship and Independent Living.

Service users advocated for their local services, with 100% of participants sharing that they were ‘able to talk to their coach about the things that mattered to them’, had a ‘clear understanding of their next steps’ and felt the service ‘had made a real difference to their lives’.

Some of those who have benefitted from the Future Impact service shared their support for the help they had received:

“My CV used to get ignored and now I get responses. It’s more realistic now. It was intimidating thinking you had to get a job and write a CV and not know how. It feels a lot better now.”

“I am a lot more confident. I like talking it all through, it makes me feel like I can achieve it.”

Rebecca Langton, Portfolio Holder for Skills, Growth and Economic Development at Nottingham City Council has said of the programme: Improving outcomes for disadvantaged young people is a key priority for the Council and we are proud to be part of a unique project that has already over delivered on supporting young people with special educational and complex needs into sustainable employment, education, and training opportunities. We are equally thrilled to hear first-hand from participants about the positive impact the project is having on improving self-confidence, wellbeing, and independent living skills.

The MJ Awards were held on Friday 24th June 2022 in Westminster, London and were attended by Esther Murray, Contract Manager, and Deana Goode, Life Chances Fund Coach.

Esther Murray further commented: The MJ award ceremony was a wonderful event. We were surrounded by so many inspirational and pioneering people from Local Authorities across the UK. To be part of the Future Impact team and to raise the profile of our amazing local authorities in Nottinghamshire, was an amazing achievement and one that I am so extremely proud of.

