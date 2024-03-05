GEMS and LRN Unveil New Pathway Programmes Verified by City & Guilds

Pathway programs for educational institutions worldwide, encompassing LRN International GCSE and International A-Level, as well as University Foundation qualifications, all aimed at facilitating progression to top universities around the globe.

GEMS Middle East Holding, in partnership with LRN, is excited to announce the launch of a series of premier educational programmes, verified by City & Guilds, under the GEMS Academic Pathways platform. This strategic partnership is set to redefine educational standards globally, offering students from around the world access to unparalleled learning opportunities.

GEM’s City & Guilds Accredited Programmes:

Designed to meet the evolving needs of students worldwide, these programmes ensure comprehensive preparation for future academic and career endeavours. Delivered through a network of approved schools, colleges, and universities globally, they uphold the highest standards of education.

Programme Highlights and Progression Routes:

International Medical Foundation Programme (IMFP): Tailored for students targeting careers in medicine, IMFP provides a robust foundation for medical school, offering a direct pathway into medical degree programmes.

MedStart: Aimed at teaching centres wishing to offer an introductory course in Medicine leading to a UK Bachelor’s in Medical Sciences and entry into Graduate Entry Medicine in the UK and US, this programme enhances students’ scientific knowledge and skills, ensuring a competitive edge for medical school applications.

International Foundation Programme (IFP): Offering a broad-based education, IFP prepares students for various undergraduate degrees, ideal for those exploring different fields before committing to a specific course.

Study Skills Success Programme: Leading to International GCSE & A-Level Examinations, these globally recognised pathways provide the qualifications needed for entry into higher education institutions worldwide, serving as a benchmark for academic excellence.

Benefits of the Programmes:

The collaboration between GEMS Middle East Holding and LRN, with quality assurance from City & Guilds, guarantees education of the highest quality and global recognition.

Benefits include:

Global Recognition: Qualifications accepted by universities worldwide.

Comprehensive Support: Access to extensive resources and support services, preparing students thoroughly for their academic journey.

Flexible Progression Routes: Programmes are benchmarked to International A-Levels, allowing students to customise their educational paths to fit their goals.

A Commitment to Global Education Excellence

Nicky Foster, Project Manager of GEMS Pathway of GEMS Middle East Holding, stated, “Our partnership with LRN and the quality assurance by City & Guilds underscore our dedication to providing access to the highest standard of education. Through GEMS Academic Pathways, we are facilitating academic and professional excellence for students globally.”

Dr Muhammad Zohaib Tariq, CEO of LRN, added:

“We are honoured to partner with GEMS Middle East and to support programmes Verified by City & Guilds. This partnership embodies our mutual commitment to empowering students with the necessary skills and knowledge for success in a competitive global landscape.”