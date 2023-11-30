Glasgow Clyde College creates Glasgow Central display in partnership with White Ribbon

Glasgow Clyde College students create bespoke artwork in partnership with anti-violence charity

The series of artwork was unveiled at Glasgow Central station earlier this week, with the intention of being rolled out across other city stations in 2024.

Displayed during the 16 Days of Activism, the project aims to raise awareness of violence against women and girls.

Glasgow Clyde College (GCC) students have created a series of artwork in partnership with charity White Ribbon Scotland, with the aim of raising awareness of abusive behaviour towards women.

The artwork, which has been created by media and photography students, displays compelling photography, graphic design and poetry, inspired by real stories of domestic violence.

Unveiled at Glasgow Central Station during the 16 Days of Activism – an international campaign launched two years ago with the goal of ending gender-based violence – the college aims to work with ScotRail on a longer-term campaign that will see the students’ artwork being installed across city centre train stations, to continue to raise awareness of an issue that is faced by thousands across the country.

Organisations including the UN Women, Women For Women and the World Health Organisation have backed the 16 Days of Activism year upon year, encouraging supporters to wear a white ribbon for the whole 16 days.

Caroline Hutchison, Equality and Diversity lead at Glasgow Clyde College said:

“We are really pleased to collaborate and work with both ScotRail and White Ribbon Scotland particularly during the 16 Days of Activism. The project raised awareness about domestic abuse and provided a platform for students to express their creativity and emotions, allowing them to contribute to a meaningful cause while enhancing their artistic skills.

“It also helped further raise awareness about domestic abuse among the college community, encouraging discussions and promoting the importance of prevention and support. This collaboration with ScotRail and White Ribbon Scotland gets an extremely important message out to more people, and we hope it makes a difference in people’s attitudes towards domestic abuse and coercive behaviour.

“The students have shown great creativity and sensitivity in their work and we hope that this collaboration helps, in some small way, towards our joint aim of eradicating all forms of gender-based violence.”

GCC has worked with White Ribbon for a number of years, which offers support to those who may have experienced violence, abuse or coercive behaviour. The college achieved White Ribbon Status in 2021, which recognises the work carried out by organisations designed to educate men about violence against women and involve them in helping to bring it to an end.

Signifying ScotRail’s commitment to the charity, along with hosting the installation, a white ribbon will be travelling via train from Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street Station, before finally being delivered to Glasgow Central. Pledge signings will also take place across other ScotRail stations, such as Glasgow Queen Street, Edinburgh Waverley and Stirling.

