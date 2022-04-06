Hairdressing students receive masterclass from award-winning barber

Level 2 and 3 Hairdressing students at Burton and South Derbyshire College were recently visited by an award-winning barber, Alice Capon, owner and manager of the Grooming Room in Ashby de la Zouch.

During her visit, Alice talked to students and answered questions about starting a business and how to get into the barbering industry. Alice was accompanied on the day by the Grooming Room’s apprentice, Sian Straw, who demonstrated the latest skin fade techniques.

Alice Capon is a skilled barber with 15 years of industry experience. In 2021, she was awarded Silver Best Male Barber and her barber shop was named Bronze Best Barbers 2021 in the English Hair and Beauty Awards. The Grooming Room offers gents haircuts, beard shaping, traditional cut throat wet shaves, scalp massages and facial waxing.

During their studies, hairdressing students at Burton and South Derbyshire College gain a wide range of skills required for preparing to work in the hairdressing or barbering industry. At Level 3, students develop advanced techniques in creatively cutting men and women’s hair and take part in a work experience placement in a local salon.

Students also have the opportunity to work on real clients in the College’s Innovations Salon alongside industry experienced, expert tutors. The popular salon, which is open to the public, offers a full range of hair and beauty treatments as students gain the skills and experience for their future careers.

Laura Hollins, Hairdressing Lecturer at Burton and South Derbyshire College said: “We’re extremely grateful to Alice for taking the time to visit our students and pass on her experiences in the barbering industry. Our courses are designed to set students up for careers in the hairdressing and barbering industry, and our partnerships with local employers and leading names in the industry ensure students have access to the latest skills and techniques.”

Published in