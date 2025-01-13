Hassan Rizvi named as new CEO and Principal at Stoke on Trent College

Stoke on Trent College is delighted to announce the appointment of a new CEO and Principal.

Hassan Rizvi will join the College from 13 January, from Waltham Forest College – where he worked as Deputy Principal for Curriculum and Quality.

Born in Pakistan and later moving to the UK, he has a career spanning the Further Education sector for over 18 years and has worked through various quality and curriculum focused management roles.

Before joining the education profession, Hassan proudly served in the Military providing him with a host of transferable skills.

Initially adapting his industry expertise to teach Public Services, he has also taught a range of subjects across various levels including Higher Education courses. Hassan also holds a PHD in Politics.

Hassan’s passion to create opportunities for both young people and adults, offering the chance to learn new skills and knowledge for the future aligns perfectly to the Stoke on Trent College mission and vision.

“I enjoy seeing the progression of learners to further or higher education, employment or apprenticeships. For me, FE is about supporting learners to succeed, regardless of their starting point. I passionately believe that if the right environment is offered, every individual can excel within their chosen pursuit and contribute to their personal wellbeing and the wider community,” Hassan Rizvi said.

Having followed the journey of Stoke on Trent College in recent years, he is now looking forward to taking the college to the next level.

“The opportunity to contribute to the ongoing success and to support the wider College team really appealed to me. I’m eager to ensure Stoke on Trent College remains the technical and professional college of choice across Stoke-on-Trent and the surrounding area,”

“I’m really excited to work with the dedicated and motivated team here at the College, who are committed in their work, supporting learners, meeting skills needs for employers and contributing towards the wellbeing of the local community.” said Hassan.

He has also spoken about the vast potential of Stoke-on-Trent, especially as the city enters its centenary year in 2025 and the opportunities this brings for the city and College community.

“I’m looking forward to meeting with key partners and stakeholders to maximise opportunities for our learners and work in partnership to achieve a thriving and prosperous city for the wider community,” he said.

Jeremy Cartwright, Chair of Stoke on Trent College Corporation Board said:

“We are really looking forward to welcoming Hassan to Stoke on Trent College. The College has been on a strongly positive trajectory in recent years, and under Hassan’s leadership we look forward to further success and progress for the College as we continue to deliver skills and opportunity for learners in Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire.”

Hassan will replace outgoing Stoke on Trent College CEO & Principal Lisa Capper MBE, who has moved to Sandwell Colleges as CEO and Principal.