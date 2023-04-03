Head of School of Computer Science up for ‘Role Model of the Year’ award

Nicky Danino, Head of School of Computer Science at Leeds Trinity University, has been shortlisted for ‘Role Model of the Year’ at the Digital Women Awards 2023.

‘Digital Women’ is a community designed to facilitate the sharing and development of digital skills amongst women, with the overall focus on the growth and success of women in business and digital. They offer opportunities to learn from and network with like-minded professionals, while providing support for their members.

Each year, they hold the Digital Women Awards, which shine a light on the women making a difference within the digital world and celebrate their work and achievements by handing out awards for a wide range of categories.

The Role Model of the Year award recognises those who are positive and confident in their work, demonstrate an ability to empower others to achieve their highest standards and continuously strive for better objectives.

Nicky, a Computer Scientist, has over 20 years of Higher Education experience and has dedicated herself to passing on her knowledge having taught in the UK, Sri Lanka, China and Malaysia. As a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) ambassador, she is determined to play her part in engaging more women and girls with computer science as she works to address the gender stereotypes around professions in the discipline.

Nicky said:

“As someone who is passionate about empowering women in tech and inspiring the next generation of female leaders, this recognition is especially meaningful to me. Being a role model means leading by example, showing what is possible, and inspiring others to pursue their dreams and reach their full potential.

“I am grateful to the Digital Women Awards for creating a platform that celebrates the contributions of women in the digital industry and for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this incredible community. I would also like to congratulate all the other amazing women who have been shortlisted for various categories. Your contributions and hard work inspire me every day!”

The winners of each award will be selected by a panel of judges, made up of some of the most accomplished and respected experts within the digital landscape, and will be announced at a ceremony in London in autumn.

Making the shortlist for the award is Nicky’s second reason to celebrate in as many weeks, having also been voted on to the BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT council for a three-year term. BCS, a charity formed in 1957, seek to ensure everyone’s experience with technology is positive by raising standards of competence and conduct across the IT industry and tackling the ethical challenges faced along the way. In her new role, Nicky, one of four new members elected to the Council, will play a key role in shaping the development of the BCS by working closely with the Trustee Board to offer advice on direction, strategy and budget.

