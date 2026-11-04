Higher Hull launch opens new routes to degrees and skilled careers

Hull College has launched Higher Hull, a bold new chapter in higher education designed to open up degree-level study and exciting career opportunities across the region.

With a new dedicated facility at the college’s city centre campus, Higher Hull will support people progressing from college, adults returning to learning and those seeking a change of career or advancement at work.

Industry representatives, key stakeholders and VIPs from across Hull and East Yorkshire attended the official launch at the new facility, immediately following the college’s graduation ceremony at Hull Minster.

Building on more than 60 years of higher education at Hull College, Higher Hull brings a new identity and renewed ambition to provision spanning Levels 4 to 7, from higher national qualifications and foundation degrees to honours degrees and postgraduate study.

Debra Gray CBE, Principal and CEO of Hull College, said:

“There is enormous talent in Hull and the Humber, but too many people still feel higher education is beyond their reach.

“They may have a family to support, a job they cannot leave or an experience of education that has knocked their confidence. None of that should mean their ambitions have to stop.

“Higher Hull is a major commitment to those people and to this region’s future. We want more residents to gain the higher-level skills that lead to better careers, and more employers to find the expertise they need here.

“Launching immediately after graduation was particularly special. We had just celebrated people who have worked incredibly hard to change their futures. Higher Hull is about making that possible for many more.

“Talent is everywhere. Opportunity should be too.”

The launch supports Hull College’s plans to widen participation and develop flexible learning shaped with employers.

Priority areas include green energy, digital technologies, health and care, creative industries and advanced manufacturing, reflecting the Humber’s changing economy and demand for higher-level skills.

The college holds its own foundation degree awarding powers, enabling it to design qualifications around local and regional needs.

Alongside full-time and part-time routes, its offer will include shorter courses and modular study, helping people develop skills around employment and caring responsibilities.

Support will cover academic skills, wellbeing and financial guidance, with bursaries subject to eligibility, including a mature student bursary of £1,500 a year for those aged 21 and over.

Students will benefit from smaller teaching groups and lecturers with industry experience, with learning connected to professional practice through employer projects and live briefs.

Claire Heke, Assistant Principal Higher Education and Academic Pathways, said:

“For someone who has been out of education for years, even asking about a degree can feel like a big step. We want people to feel comfortable having that conversation.

“Some will know exactly what they want to do. Others will be exploring a new direction or wondering whether they can manage study alongside everything else in their lives.

“Our job is to help them find a route that works, challenge them academically and give them the support to succeed.

“Graduation shows why that matters. Behind every qualification is someone’s personal story, often involving sacrifices and a great deal of determination. We want more people to picture themselves crossing that stage.”

The celebration of achievement was central to the launch of Higher Hull, as graduates gathered at Hull Minster with family, friends and college staff.

Awards ranged from higher national qualifications and foundation degrees to honours degrees, teaching qualifications and master’s degrees, covering disciplines including engineering, creative practice, criminology and early years education.

The ceremony included awards validated by Pearson, the University of Huddersfield and the University of Hull, alongside Hull College’s own qualifications.

Two Hull College Orders of Distinction also recognised outstanding contributions to the city and wider Humber.

Dr Diana Taylor, Managing Director of Future Humber, was honoured for her leadership in championing the region and bringing businesses and partners together to support investment, skills and opportunity.

Chris Jackson, Executive Director of Regeneration and Partnerships at Hull City Council, was recognised for his public service and contribution to Hull’s regeneration, including major projects helping shape the city’s future.

Both recipients addressed the graduates, underlining the importance of partnership between education, industry and civic leaders.

The ceremony also recognised exceptional student achievement through subject awards and the David White Memorial Award, which celebrates passion and dedication to learning in memory of a former student who returned to education in his fifties and was an incredibly dedicated scholar.

Graduates joined the traditional cap-throwing photograph in Trinity Square before walking back to the college through Queen’s Gardens for a celebratory reception, and the official launch of Higher Hull.

A welcome reception included a live performance from Diddy Hair, a former Hull College student, along with refreshments and canapés provided by Bilocca, Hull College’s training restaurant.

Hull College’s 2026 National Student Survey (NSS) results revealed 92.7% of students felt positive about the teaching on their course; 90.8% rated their learning opportunities positively; 90.3% were positive about assessment and feedback; and 91.9% rated their academic support positively.

Professional photographer Sergej Komkov, 35, from west Hull, who delivered the student address at the graduation ceremony, completed a Bachelor of Arts in Lens-Based Photo Media and graduated with a Master of Arts (MA) in Creative Practice.

He said:

“Higher Hull is a step up for the city, and the region. Students of the future have an incredible opportunity to learn and grow here.

“The teachers have a lot of time for the students – they really want you to do well, and they care.

“For me, graduating is like very good film where you don’t want it to end! However, I’m planning to go back into education, teaching and lecturing, and I would love to be part of Higher Hull to continue my journey.”

Carly Bolton, 37, from east Hull, set up her own beauty business after having her son, Kainan, now five, and has completed a Foundation Degree in Advanced Beauty and Aesthetics. She was also named Advanced Beauty Therapy Student of the Year.

Carly said:

“I’m an older student and if you have children, I would definitely recommend Hull College because the support I’ve received has been amazing.

“I hope other students in the future have the same opportunities I’ve been given. They could travel the world in their chosen career, and Higher Hull will help to open up so many more doors.”

Engineering Technology graduate Kieran Scruton, 25, from Hessle, East Yorkshire, completed a Higher National Certificate (HNC), Higher National Diploma (HND) and a degree at Hull College.

Kieran, an Equipment Engineer at Siemens who studied while working full time, said:

“Higher Hull is a great opportunity for higher education students – the more courses and opportunities that are available, the better.

“Completing my degree opens up more doors for the future, and Higher Hull will continue do the same for other students.

“It’s in a great location and everyone wants you to do well in a very encouraging environment.”

More details about Higher Hull’s offer will be revealed at the college’s upcoming open event on Thursday, November 19, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Prospective students can meet lecturers, explore the facilities and discuss study options and support, including help for those returning to education.