HoW College Launch Their 2023 Summer Campaign! 

Heart of Worcestershire College (HoW College) recently launched their brand new 2023 summer campaign, ‘Find Your HoW’!

Each summer the College launches a new campaign that involves their current students and aims to attract potential students looking to start their college journey. Campaigns in previous years have included ‘HoW Heroes’ and ‘We are the Future’ and this year is ‘Find Your HoW’.

But what exactly does ‘Find Your HoW’ mean? There is no right or wrong way to interpret the name of this campaign, it is personal to each and every student. The purpose of the campaign is to challenge students to think about what makes them unique and to encourage them to discover new interests and possibilities. HoW College doesn’t limit their students, they applaud all achievements and celebrate their accomplishments together – this is exactly what the ‘Find Your HoW’ campaign represents.

The design of the campaign is playful, adaptable and uses different colour schemes to show individuality to inspire students to reflect on themselves. The Find Your HoW campaign has now officially been launched and you can expect to see it on buses, the Colleges buildings, billboards, TV adverts and bus stops within the Worcestershire area as well as social media. The new campaign will also be used to advertise any HoW College open events or taster days.

The College has created the hashtag ‘#FindYourHoW!’ and is encouraging everyone to keep their eyes peeled to see if they can spot the new campaign when they are out and about in the Worcestershire area.

HoW College offers a range of courses, apprenticeships and T Levels that all include work experience and theoretical and practical based learning. You can explore these and find more information by visiting www.howcollege.ac.uk.

