How you can get a scholarship to study at the world’s best hospitality management university

EHL Hospitality Business School, founded in 1893 as Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne, was the first school of its kind to emerge globally. With 4000 students worldwide, 30,000 alumni from approximately 150 nationalities, and three campuses across continents.

It has been ranked the world’s number one hospitality management university by QS University Rankings for the fourth consecutive year and offers a wide range of leading educational programs, from apprenticeship to master’s degrees, as well as professional and executive education in Switzerland and Singapore.

The high level of education at EHL is reflected in the cost of education. EHL’s flagship program, a Bachelor’s in International Hospitality Management, comes at a price of just under £155,000 for four years. However, this is effortlessly justified by the excellence of its faculty members, where six Meilleur Ouvrier de France are lecturers of practical arts, while 50% of the academic faculty holds a PhD. This unique dual excellence approach, with a focus not just on academia but also industry practice, creates a unique learning experience for its students.

EHL also offers an invaluable alumni network with a quarter of its alumni holding senior management positions or being business owners. Most importantly, the employability rate for students graduating from EHL is at a staggering 96%.

EHL is a strong believer of education beyond mere financial capacity, one which rests on the foundation of aptitude, accomplishment, and drive. In 2019, the EHL Foundation for Scholarships and Honorary Loans was founded to help talented students who need financial aid to pursue their dreams of a hospitality education, which empowers them for future personal and professional success. It aids in equal-opportunity access to higher education and giving deserving students a chance to access international career opportunities or give back to their communities with valuable skill sets and knowledge.

The EHL Scholarship Foundation for Scholarships and Honorary Loans is an independent Foundation which was set up to promote and encourage studies in Swiss public or tax-exempt schools which provide training in the fields of hotel and hospitality in Switzerland. It grants scholarships, financial aid and honorary loans to deserving students who do not have the necessary means to study in this sector.

The EHL Foundation aims to maximize education opportunities by selecting students based on talent and not on social or economic background. It also aims to select talents that show promise in becoming responsible, benevolent leaders in hospitality and beyond.

Since 2019, there have been over 250 scholarships and loans given across continents, including in France, the UK, China and India. Each student is also eligible for more than one scholarship, depending on their circumstances. With an acceptation rate of 1 out of 2, the five key criteria based on which EHL grants its scholarships are: talent, merit, financial need, motivation and contribution.

Published in