Hull College Shortlisted for Eight Educate North Awards

Hull College (@hullcollegegrp) has been nominated for an astounding eight awards at this year’s Educate North Awards, marking a significant recognition of its commitment to excellence, innovation, and inclusivity in education.

The Educate North Awards is one of the highlights of the academic awards year and the impressive number of nominations secured – which includes the coveted Further Education College of the Year award – is a great success for the city centre-based college.

The recognition reflects an extensive programme of change at the college over the past 18 months, which has had a significant impact on learner experience through substantial improvements in teaching, learning and student experience. It also resulted in a ‘Good’ with features of ‘Outstanding’ grading and being rated ‘Strong’ for its contribution to meeting regional and national skills needs following an enhanced Ofsted inspection in October 2023 – its best result since 2008.

The full list of categories Hull College has been selected as a finalist in the 2024 Educate North Awards is:

• Student Experience Award – HE/FE Sector

• Community Engagement Award – HE/FE Sector

• Digital Education and Development Award

• Innovation Award

• Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Award

• Apprenticeships Award

• Creative Arts Award

• Further Education College of the Year

The nominations are a reflection of the tireless effort and dedication of Hull College’s staff across all departments, and Debra Gray MBE, Principal & CEO of Hull College, expressed her gratitude and pride at the college’s achievements.

She said:

“Being nominated for eight Educate North Awards is a true testament to our staffs’ dedication to provide world-class education and support. We’re incredibly proud of this achievement, and it is fantastic to see so many different areas of the college being shortlisted for an award. These nominations reflect the tireless efforts and dedication of our staff – across all departments – to ensure we’re creating the perfect environment to develop and shape the workforce of the future.

“At Hull College, we are committed to fostering innovation, embracing diversity, and offering exceptional learning experiences for each and every one of our students. These nominations show our continued dedication to educational excellence, and we are honoured to be recognised alongside other great colleges and universities across the North of England.”

The Educate North Awards, now in its tenth year, celebrate excellence, improvement, and outstanding achievement in the education sector in the North of England. Organised by RM Communications, the awards highlight world-class achievements, developments and success across the University, Higher Education, Further Education, and Sixth Form sectors in the region.

The winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony on Thursday 18th April at the Hilton Deansgate in Manchester. The event will bring together representatives from leading educational institutions across the north, along with industry professionals and stakeholders, to celebrate the accomplishments of the nominees.

Hull College’s commitment to excellence extends beyond the Educate North Awards, having also secured award nominations in the HullBID 2024 Awards (Outstanding Contribution Award) and prestigious Association of Colleges’ Beacon Awards (The Jisc Award for Effective Use of Digital Technology in Further Education), further highlighting its significant contributions to the education sector and the wider community.