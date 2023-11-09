IEMA calls for UK government commitment on green skills at COP28

More than 40 organisations and businesses are urging the government to get green skills and training onto the agenda at the forthcoming COP28 talks, arguing that we need a global step-change in training the workforce if we are to effectively combat climate change. IEMA, the global institute for sustainability professionals, has led the call with organisations including Nestle UK, the British Chambers of Commerce, OVO and Make UK signing up.

The coalition has written to the Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Rt Hon Graham Stuart MP, the Minister representing the UK government at this year’s COP28 international climate negotiations in the United Arab Emirates, asking him to use his influential position to push for green jobs and skills to be included in the cover text. The cover text is an agreement reached between countries attending COP on how they will manage climate change both domestically and internationally.

To transition to a cleaner economy in the UK alone, and reach net zero by 2050, millions of green jobs will need to be created, and workers will need to receive the right skills and training to carry out these jobs. The right infrastructure will need to be in place to transition the workforce onto a greener footing.

The UK government has pledged support for 2 million green jobs to be created by 2030. IEMA (The Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment) believes that, if delivered at pace and with adequate financial investment, we can still achieve our commitments to climate adaptation and mitigation.

IEMA defines ‘green skills’ as a building up of the knowledge, behaviours, capabilities and technical skills required to tackle the environmental challenges we face and to unlock new opportunities for economic growth.

A ‘green career’ is a job, or series of jobs, across an occupational life that contributes to improving the natural environment and addressing climate change. IEMA recently launched the Green Careers Hub, a comprehensive platform for anyone looking into developing green skills or moving into a green career.

IEMA’s CEO, Sarah Mukherjee MBE said:

“IEMA is sending a strong message to Government, along with colleagues from a wide range of organisations and businesses, that we need to start addressing the skills gaps to adapt to the real climate emergency. We’re delighted to be supported by so many organisations who recognise, like we do, the great need for a green-skilled workforce both domestically and internationally.”

