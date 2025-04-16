Industry leaders Access Industry and Production Futures partner on new initiative designed to boost events production sector

Access Industry and Production Futures have announced a new partnership, dedicated to bringing creative apprenticeships into a new era and boosting opportunities for young people to access creative careers, regardless of background.



Access Industry is a creative and digital apprenticeship provider, and Production Futures is an industry funded careers initiative, promoting all pathways into entertainment production jobs and training opportunities. Both organisations are headquartered in Manchester, but share more than a location. They also have a shared vision of addressing barriers that prevent young people from entering the production industry. Their new partnership aims to create real pathways for individuals to progress to career, as well as meaningful guidance and mentorship to equip new talent with the knowledge and skills to thrive in the professional world.



Both organisations have a national scope, allowing them to combine their substantial knowledge and networks to have a bigger impact. By utilising their reach, they are able to expand access to opportunities in this field, particularly for individuals who may not have otherwise had access due to financial, geographical, or social barriers.

The partnership will also directly benefit employers, widening the talent pipeline and maintaining the flow of trained professionals into industry.



Production Futures CEO, Hannah Eakins said “The Production Futures pledge is that by 2030, every business in the entertainment production industry will be able to offer a placement or apprenticeship. This goal is achievable, and we’re here to help make it happen. If a business is already providing opportunities, we’ll promote and celebrate their commitment. If they’re not there yet, we will work together to help them build the pathway. By collaborating, we can bridge the skills gap, empower fresh talent, and future-proof our industry.



The production industry is built on innovation and fresh talent. Partnering with Access Industry allows us to directly support and inspire young creatives, ensuring they have the tools and guidance needed to turn their passion into a career. This collaboration is a crucial step.”

A key focus of the partnership will be network creation, so professionals can expand their businesses and learners can create the contacts they need to get a foot in the door of industry. Increased networks within the production industry promote better connectivity and collaboration, boosting opportunity and productivity.



“At Access Industry, we’re committed to breaking down barriers for young people looking to enter the production industry. Our partnership with Production Futures is a vital step in providing the skills, mentorship, and hands-on experience needed to help the next generation thrive. Beyond training, we’re also focused on creating opportunities to build strong networks—connecting young talent with employers and peers who can support their journey into the industry. Together, we’re shaping a more accessible and inclusive future for production.” – Katie Bambridge, Head of Sales (South), Access Industry.