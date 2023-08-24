It’s official – Students rate NPTC Group of Colleges as the best in Wales!

NPTC Group of Colleges has been ranked as the best place to study in Wales, so there’s no better time to enrol at one of its colleges.

The College is number one for student satisfaction as it tops the table that includes universities and colleges from across the UK. Students were asked to rate for student satisfaction in relation to their higher education or degree course as part of the National Student Satisfaction Survey (NSS).

It was a straight 100% for satisfaction with academic support and almost 95% were satisfied with the quality of their course – 17 percentage points above sector average in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. The same statement was not included in the survey in England so there is no comparative data, however, the College outperforms the UK universities and colleges in seven out of the nine categories in the 2023 survey: teaching on my course; learning opportunities; assessment and feedback; academic support; organisational and management; student voice; communication regarding support services.

In those cases, the percentage points were well above the sector average for Wales and the UK including: assessment and feedback 14 percentage points; organisation and management 18.5 percentage points and student voice 18 percentage points above the sector average.

The annual survey had a response rate of just under 340,000 across the UK and across Wales 15,296 students responded, a 74.1 % response rate.

Mark Dacey CEO of NPTC Group of Colleges said he was impressed by the results but not surprised.

“NPTC Group of Colleges provides an excellent learning environment and delivers outstanding student support and the survey results are testimony to that. The dedication of staff is second to none. We are truly an inclusive, community College that offers a wide range of programmes for everyone including our outstanding university education programme which is delivered in partnership with the University of South Wales, University of Wales Trinity St David, Glyndŵr University and Pearson that includes BSc (Hons) and BA (Hons) degrees, Foundation Degrees, HNCs, HNDs, Certificates/Diplomas of Higher Education, the Certificate in Education (PCE) and the Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE).”

Harriet Barnes, director of policy and funding at the Higher Education Funding Council Wales, said:

“The National Student Survey continues to be one of the most important ways in which outgoing students can share their opinions about their institution. This feedback can cover a range of aspects of learning, teaching and assessment, and whether they consider that their student voice has been heard.”

Published in