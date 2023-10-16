Kirklees College art student paints her way to success in local art competition

Rosie Hodgson, a Level 3 Art and Design student at Kirklees College, was selected as a finalist in the Holdsworth House Diamond Anniversary Art Competition.

In a unique opportunity presented by Holdsworth House Hotel & Restaurant in Halifax, students under 18 from local schools and colleges were invited to enter their competition to mark their 60th anniversary since opening to the public.

The students were tasked to create a 2D piece of artwork showing the historic hotel. Rosie chose to use acrylic paint for her piece which impressed the shortlisting panel.

The final took place on Sunday where BAFTA-winning screenwriter and TV director, Sally Wainwright OBE was a guest judge, alongside London-based commercial illustrator Jo Bird, Holdsworth House owner Gail Moss and renowned Halifax-based watercolour artist Paul Dene Marlor.

Speaking about her work, Rosie said:

“I am extremely grateful to have been able to take part in a project like this and hope to attend more in the future. The skills that were developed throughout my piece will help with future opportunities and projects.”

Zainab Mulla, Study Programme Lead for Level 3 Art and Design at Kirklees College said:

“We are really proud that Rosie has made it to the final of the competition with her fantastic piece of artwork. She has produced a high-quality piece to add to her portfolio and we know that Rosie has a bright future ahead of her in the Art and Design industry.”

To find out more about Art and Design courses at Kirklees College, visit https://www.kirkleescollege.ac.uk/subjects/art-and-design/.

Published in