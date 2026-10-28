Lannah secures career in project management

Former apprentice, Lannah Stretton, has secured a role as Assistant Project Manager at Wabtec Barton after completing her qualification through Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC).

Lannah recently achieved a Level 3 Business Administrator apprenticeship alongside Functional Skills Level 2 Maths. Her apprenticeship gave her insight into a range of roles across the organisation before she specialised in project management.

Following the successful completion of her apprenticeship, Lannah was promoted to Assistant Project Manager and is now undertaking a Level 4 Associate Project Management apprenticeship.

Lannah was also recently selected to represent the company and speak to Prime Minister Andy Burnham during a site visit to Derby, where they discussed the future of apprenticeships.

Lannah commented: “My apprenticeship gave me opportunities I never thought possible, including speaking about the future of education and apprenticeships with the prime minister! By gaining experience across supply chain, project management and finance, I developed the skills and confidence needed to progress into my role as an Assistant Project Manager.

“The support I received throughout my apprenticeship was incredible and played a huge role in building my confidence and skills. Taking part in the apprenticeship programme is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. It has given me a qualification, launched my career and provided opportunities I never would have imagined. I would highly recommend an apprenticeship to anyone considering their future.”

Pamela Bryant, HR Advisor at Wabtec, said: “At Wabtec Barton, apprentices are a key part of our long-term workforce strategy. They bring fresh ideas, enthusiasm and a willingness to learn, while giving us the opportunity to develop the skills and knowledge needed to support the future of our business. Through structured training, mentoring and hands-on experience across the site, apprentices gain valuable workplace experience and recognised qualifications, with many progressing into permanent roles and becoming valued members of our team.”

An apprenticeship is a real job with training, combining hands-on work with the opportunity to gain qualifications in a chosen industry. Apprentices develop valuable skills and workplace experience, while employers benefit from enthusiastic team members who can be trained to meet the specific needs of their business.

Anybody interested in becoming an apprentice should visit www.bsdc.ac.uk/apprenticeships for more information and details of current vacancies.

Meanwhile, any employers interested in offering industry placements, work experience or other opportunities are invited to get in touch at with Burton and South Derbyshire College’s (BSDC) Business Development Team on 01283 494510.