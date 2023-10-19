Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Latest Insight: How can we better support Children with Autism in their Education?

The B2W Group October 19, 2023
Latest Insight: How can we better support Children with Autism in their Education?

There are currently over 182,000 autistic pupils in schools in England.

Providing them with the support they need to enjoy and thrive in their learning has become a hot topic in recent years.

Not just in the education sector, but for families across the country, as they navigate the processes for acquiring additional support and provisions for their children to be able to succeed academically.

According to The National Autistic Society, more than 70% of autistic children are taught in mainstream schools. And yet, only 39% of teachers said they’ve had more than half a day’s autism training.

In this latest insight paper, we take a look at the current landscape for supporting children with autism in their education, and how we as training providers can help plug any knowledge gaps in education settings such as schools and nurseries, providing children with autism with the support they need.

Read the full paper here.

Published in: Education, Social impact
The B2W Group

