Learning Resource Network and International House Cairo Partnership

Learning Resource Network (LRN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with International House Cairo to provide teacher training qualifications in English language teaching, general teaching, and LRN Young Learners English (YLE) in Egypt. This collaborative effort is aimed at helping Egyptian teachers advance their careers by providing them with an opportunity to progress to UK-based universities.

Dr. Muhammad Zohaib Tariq, the CEO of LRN, expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration, stating that it will offer Egyptian teachers and students’ exceptional British qualifications in Egypt. This partnership will enable teachers in Egypt to enhance their skills and expertise, which will ultimately benefit the quality of education in the country.

International House Cairo, a renowned international organisation, will deliver teacher training qualifications that are globally recognised. This will enable teachers in Egypt to benefit from the expertise and resources of a reputable institution, thereby providing them with more opportunities for professional development in the teaching field.

Through this partnership, LRN and International House Cairo aim to expand their reach and provide high-quality education and training opportunities to teachers and students in Egypt. This strategic partnership is an important step towards meeting the growing demand for high-quality education in Egypt and enhancing the quality of education in the country.