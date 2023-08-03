Leeds Trinity University signs UN Sustainable Development Goals Accord

Leeds Trinity has signalled its ongoing commitment to sustainability, social justice and environmental responsibility by becoming a signatory of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Accord.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Charles Egbu, signed the Accord, which is an initiative led by the Environmental Association for Universities and Colleges (EAUC).

The SDG Accord is the Universities and Colleges sector’s collective response to the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The global Goals are central to the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as a shared blueprint to fight local, national and global injustice andachieve social, environmental and economic sustainability. The SDGs aim to end extreme poverty, reduce inequalities, and protect the planet by 2030.

The SDG Accord was established to inspire, celebrate and advance the critical role that education has in delivering the SDGs and the value it brings to governments, business and wider society. It also commits institutions to do more to deliver the goals, report annually on progress, and share learnings nationally and internationally.

The University’s commitment to the SDG Accord follows the appointment of Katie Clegg as Leeds Trinity’s first Director of Sustainability earlier this year.

Katie’s appointment will provide strategic direction for the University on sustainability, expanding on activity currently underway around energy and carbon reduction, waste management, supplier engagement, sustainability within the curriculum, community and social impact, social justice and equality, and an internal Sustainability Champions network.

Katie Clegg said:

“Signing the SDG Accord is an important moment in Leeds Trinity’s sustainability journey, which commits the University to embed, deliver, share learning and contribute towards the SDGs through all of our activities. This will be a foundation of our sustainability strategy and is a big step for the University in articulating and advancing our positive impact.

“I’m also delighted that the University has joined the Environmental Association for Universities and Colleges membership organisation, which is designed to share best practice and support education settings to embed sustainability. Staff and students across the institution can access a range of resources, training and networks through our EAUC membership, and I would encourage everyone to get involved.”

Professor Charles Egbu, Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, commented:

“By signing the SDG Accord, we are formally recognising the important role we have to play as a University in attaining the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. While we have a lot to do, this demonstrates our commitment to sustainability as part of our Strategic Plan and builds on existing work and targets in this area. I know this will progress at pace under the leadership of Katie Clegg, supported by a collective responsibility across the institution, with impact to be made in our operations, engagement and curriculum.”

‘People and Sustainability’ is one of the four Strategic Pillars of Leeds Trinity University’s Strategic Plan 2021-26.

For more information about sustainability at Leeds Trinity, visit the website.

