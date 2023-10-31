Leicester College shortlisted for Diversity and Inclusion Award by the Chartered Governance Institute (CGIUKI)

Leicester College has been shortlisted for the Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year award, a prestigious recognition from the Chartered Governance Institute UK & Ireland (CGIUKI).

The CGIUKI awards ceremony is the largest event of its kind in the UK and this award recognises initiatives that are designed to boost diversity and inclusion within an organisation. Winners will be announced at the CGIUKI Awards ceremony on Monday 20 November 2023.

Led by the Board of Governors, which has actively championed the work in this area, Leicester College has created a more inclusive student experience by boosting values-based leadership, diversity programmes and staff networks. The College’s work around Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) is a core part of its mission and values, and its strategic plan.

The College was also the first organisation in the East Midlands to sign up to the Black Leadership Group (BLG), an organisation dedicated to tackling racism and inequality. It is using a toolkit provided by the BLG to create a 10-point plan to promote diversity and inclusion, specifically for black students.

Danielle Gillett, Chair of Governors, said:

“We’re delighted to have been shortlisted for the Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year Award. It has been a priority for the Board to make sure that EDI supports all aspects of College life. Colleagues work tirelessly to ensure that Leicester College always promotes EDI, and is a safe and supportive space for all of our students to study and thrive.”

