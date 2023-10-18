Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee announce youth engagement programme participants

Six schools and colleges from across the UK have been selected to take part in the House of Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee youth engagement programme.

During the programme, students will feed into the Committee’s current inquiry into electric vehicles and meet virtually with committee Members to discuss the issues that are important to them and their communities.

The six successful schools and colleges selected to take part in the 2023-2024 youth engagement programme are:

Barnsley College, South Yorkshire;

Boroughmuir High School, Edinburgh;

Langley College, Berkshire;

London Academy of Excellence, London;

Loreto Sixth Form College, Greater Manchester;

St Louise’s College, Belfast.

Baroness Parminter, Chair of the Environment and Climate Change Committee, who will be visiting each school and college during the year-long programme, said:

“I was very impressed by the high standard of applications we received from schools and colleges across the country and congratulate the successful institutions.

I look forward to meeting and working with the students over the duration of the programme. They will play a vital role in informing the committee of the environmental issues that are important to them, as we continue our journey to achieving net zero by 2050.”

