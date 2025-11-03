LRN and Taibah Institute, Medina (including ELSO Academy) Sign Strategic Partnership to Deliver UK Vocational Qualifications in Support of Saudi Vision 2030

Learning Resource Network (LRN), a UK-based awarding organisation, has entered into a strategic partnership with Taibah Institute, Medina, and its affiliate ELSO Academy, to deliver a suite of British vocational qualifications across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone in strengthening educational cooperation between the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia. It also follows LRN’s participation earlier this year in the UK Department for Business and Trade (DBT) Education Trade Mission to Saudi Arabia, where LRN explored opportunities to support Vision 2030 through skills-focused education partnerships.

Through this new agreement, Taibah Institute and ELSO Academy become authorised LRN centres, offering internationally recognised qualifications in Business Management, Health and Social Care, Engineering, Teacher Training, Information Technology, and English Language. The qualifications combine academic theory with applied skills, supporting Saudi Arabia’s national agenda for human capital development, educational innovation, and labour-market competitiveness.

The partnership will also introduce new vocational pathways that enable learners to progress from secondary education to professional and higher qualifications. This reflects both institutions’ shared commitment to creating flexible, inclusive, and internationally benchmarked learning opportunities that meet the evolving needs of Saudi employers.

Established in 1995, Taibah Institute is one of the Kingdom’s most experienced vocational training providers. It has developed over 43 qualification programmes and 74 accredited certificates, and through its Taibah Competencies Employment Office has successfully placed more than 35,000 graduates into employment. The institute’s blended-learning model—combining in-person, online, and practical components—is aligned with the National Qualifications Framework (Level 6) and supports Vision 2030’s emphasis on lifelong learning, skills transfer, and employability.

Dr Muhammad Zohaib Tariq, Chief Executive Officer of LRN, said:

“We are honoured to partner with Taibah Institute and ELSO Academy in the holy city of Medina. This agreement reinforces our shared mission to empower learners through high-quality, internationally benchmarked qualifications. By working together, we aim to equip Saudi learners with the skills and global recognition necessary to excel in an evolving and knowledge-based economy.”

The partnership extends beyond qualification delivery, incorporating capacity-building initiatives, teacher-development programmes, and joint quality-assurance mechanisms to ensure delivery standards meet international benchmarks.

Mr Othman Yahya Zakareya, Chief Executive Officer of Taibah Institute, added:

“Our collaboration with LRN represents a strategic step forward for vocational education in Medina. It enables our learners to access globally respected British qualifications that directly support Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives—enhancing human capability, promoting economic diversification, and building a skilled, future-ready workforce. Together, we will develop a generation prepared to lead the Kingdom’s transformation into a global centre of innovation and excellence.” The partnership directly supports Vision 2030’s Human Capability Development Programme, which focuses on preparing Saudi citizens for the future labour market through world-class education and training. By combining LRN’s British expertise with Taibah Institute’s local leadership and ELSO Academy’s delivery network, this collaboration establishes a new benchmark for vocational education in the Kingdom—bridging global standards with national priorities and contributing to the Kingdom’s sustainable economic growth.