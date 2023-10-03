Masters graduate awarded Luke Jerram 2023 Dreamtime Fellowship

World-renowned British installation artist Luke Jerram has chosen Bath Spa University MA Fine Art graduate Lou Baker as the recipient of the 2023 Dreamtime Fellowship.

The 2023 Dreamtime Fellowship, initiated and funded by Luke – whose most well-known and strikingly large works of art include Earth sculpture Gaia, Museum of the Moon, and Mars: War & Peace – is open to Bristol-based artists who have graduated from a BA or MA Fine Art course from any institution within the last five years.

Through the Fellowship, Lou will have access to a studio space at Bristol’s Spike Island for one year and will receive a bursary of £5,000, as well as three one-to-one mentoring sessions with Luke.

Lou’s work combines sculpture and social engagement, and this award will support her to continue to create thought-provoking pieces. Lou takes pride in creating immersive and site-specific installations alongside knitted sculptures. Through her work, she invites audiences to immerse themselves in the experience through touch, collaboration and co-creation.

As part of the Fellowship, Lou has also been given Spike Island Associates membership, giving her access to studio visits from other artists, critics and curators, and free access to regular talks, as well as other forms of peer-to-peer learning and support.

To date, Lou’s work has been included in Bloomberg New Contemporaries 2022, The Holburne Open with seam collective, and Bath Spa University’s studio residency programme, EMERGE; of which she remains an Associate Member.

Reflecting on her success, Lou said:

“Thinking about my time at Bath Spa University makes me realise how seemingly small opportunities can lead to much more significant ones, and how important it is to make the most of every opportunity you’re offered.

“I am absolutely delighted to have been awarded the Dreamtime Fellowship 2023, initiated and funded by Bristol-based artist Luke Jerram. I am very grateful for the fabulous support during my time at Bath Spa University which has led to this award.”

You can find out more about Lou’s work by visiting her website. You can also view more of her art on Instagram: @loubakerartist.

