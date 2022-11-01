Shopping Cart

Media Alert: Turnitin Academic Integrity Resources – a Free Collection of eBooks on Academic Integrity

PandoPR November 1, 2022
Turnitin has released a set of three eBooks about academic integrity helping educators to uphold and address academic integrity at their institutions. The books are organized by theme so they can be quickly consulted on specific topics or can be read in their entirety to learn about the latest threats to integrity, the new technologies to protect academic integrity, and proven teaching practices supporting a culture where learning and equal opportunity thrive.

The three books in the series include: 

  • Back to Basics: Everything you need to know about academic integrity – Learn how to establish a culture of academic integrity where students thrive. Read “Back to Basics” for techniques on how to implement integrity policies, how to turn assessment into learning opportunities, and best practices that further teaching efficacy.
  • Emerging trends in academic integrity – Learn about the newest technology and trends threatening academic integrity and equal learning opportunities for all students. Emerging Trends also explores new technology in remote assessments that not only support integrity but that also inform instruction.
  • Academic integrity essentials – Learn how to discern between plagiarism and contract cheating and other forms of misconduct. This eBook explains the why’s behind having clearly stated honor codes and it advises on how to foster individual accountability and self-motivation among students.

All eBooks can be downloaded for free from https://www.turnitin.com/ebooks/academic-integrity-library 

About Turnitin
Turnitin is a global company dedicated to ensuring the integrity of education and meaningfully improving learning outcomes. For more than 20 years, Turnitin has partnered with educational institutions to promote honesty, consistency, and fairness across all subject areas and assessment types. Turnitin products are used by educational institutions and certification and licensing programs to uphold integrity and increase learning performance, and by students and professionals to do their best, original work.

Turnitin has offices in Australia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Over 16,000 academic institutions, publishers, and corporations use Turnitin services: Gradescope by Turnitin, iThenticate, Turnitin Feedback Studio, Turnitin Originality, Turnitin Similarity, ExamSoft, ProctorExam, and Ouriginal.

Published in: Education
PandoPR

