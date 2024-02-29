Merger takes place between ARU and Writtle

ARU (@AngliaRuskin) will invest £10million to improve the Writtle (@WrittleOfficial) campus, near Chelmsford

The merger between Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) and Writtle University College – a landmark event in UK Higher Education – has formally taken place.

At 5pm today Writtle University College became ARU Writtle, in a move that provides a sustainable, long-term future for one of the oldest specialist institutions in the UK.

Over the next five years, ARU will invest £10million to improve the Writtle campus estate, near Chelmsford, Essex, and develop and extend the education and research opportunities at ARU Writtle.

Writtle was established in 1893 and has particular expertise in the areas of agriculture, horticulture, equine and canine studies, and animal management. ARU Writtle will continue to offer its full range of degree courses.

A specialist Further Education college, called Writtle College, has also been established to maintain the current course provision for 16-18-year-olds and provide a range of opportunities for adult learners.

Over 300 Writtle staff have joined ARU as part of the merger, which will allow ARU – the Times Higher Education University of the Year – to develop and extend its strengths across both education and research, as well as broaden and deepen its regional partnerships and impact.

Professor Roderick Watkins, Vice Chancellor of Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), said:

“This is an exciting time and a significant milestone in our history.

“We are delighted to have merged with Writtle University College, and together we will build on their excellent reputation and vision to achieve sustained growth in Higher and Further Education.

“Our collective academic expertise in fields including animal, environmental, health and sports sciences will help us to support and expand both education and research at the Writtle campus.

“What makes this merger so significant, and sets us up for future success, is our shared values, and how we place our students at the heart of our institutions. We warmly welcome Writtle’s staff and students to ARU.”