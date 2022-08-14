Military celebration in aid of war veterans returns to college this autumn

A CELEBRATION of the British military raising money for war veterans returns to Coleg Cambria this autumn.

Last year’s inaugural British International Tattoo and trade exhibition held at Cambria’s Yale site in Wrexham was such a success it is back again this October.

This year’s show – The North Wales Military Music Pageant – A Reel of Remembrance – will play for one night only in aid of The Not Forgotten Association, a charity working to support veterans and combat isolation and loneliness amongst the Armed Forces community for the last 100 years.

Among those to appear are The Regimental Band and Corps of Drums of The Royal Welsh Fusiliers, The Regimental Mascots of The British Army, The Royal Welch Fusiliers Corps of Drums Association, The Military Wives Choir, Batala Drums Bangor, and The Emma May School of Irish Dance Connah’s Quay.

Also on stage will be soloist Ava Gordon Butler, direct from playing the lead role of Matilda in Matilda: The Musical and young Fiona in Shrek the Musical.

Producer Gareth Butler is delighted to return to north east Wales with the production, and said: “It is such a joy to be working with such a wonderful and diverse cast, and there are a few more surprises waiting in the wings.

“Building on the success of last year’s show we are also extremely pleased to be welcoming a host of exhibitors for visitors to enjoy before the show and during the interval.

“From virtual reality displays provided by the Armed Services to local artisans and purveyors of fine quality food, drink and crafts, we have something for everyone.”

He added: “Military vehicles, motorcycles, regimental associations, and veteran’s charities will be in attendance, displaying the vital work they do for our veterans – it’s going to be another amazing event.

“And a big thank you to our sponsors, we could not have done it without your support.”

David Cowley, Chairman of The Not Forgotten Association, was in agreement, and said: “We are delighted the British International Tattoo has chosen to support The Not Forgotten once again as not only are military concerts and pageants an important part of UK culture, the concert’s motto fits perfectly with what the charity strives to achieve – Hospitalitatem Honorare! To Entertain and Honour.”

The event takes place on Saturday October 22 from 6.30pm.

For tickets visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/thenorthwalesmilitarymusicpageant-britishinternationaltattoo for more information, visit www.britishinternationaltattoo.com or call 0333 666 3366.

For pre-concert dining at Ial Restaurant, visit www.ialrestaurant.co.uk.

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk for the latest news and information from Coleg Cambria.

