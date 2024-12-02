Moulton College Floristry students put on a ‘blooming beautiful’ display

Moulton College students have been praised for their talents after creating striking floral displays for a prestigious event.

The Association of Colleges (AoC) Annual Conference and Exhibition, which took place last month at the ICC in Birmingham, was attended by education leaders from all over the country. Students from Moulton College were awarded the opportunity to craft the table centrepieces, which saw the hard-working team design and create 65 individual displays for the event.

Floristry Course Manager, Laura Kett, explains: “The brief from the AoC was ‘bright, eye-catching and impactful’ using a blue, yellow and orange colour scheme. Five of our students worked on some ideas, sketches, and mood boards before settling on the final design. We used a mix of Strelitzia, Gerbera, dyed Craspedia, Fatsia, and Icelandic Moss for the displays and were thrilled with the results.”

The flowers received compliments from both the conference organisers and attendees alike. Bhavisha Bhardwa from the Association of Colleges says: “The AoC Conference is a key event for education professionals. Being able to invite students representing our colleges to contribute to the event is an important part of what we do, and Moulton College’s show-stopping floral displays proved a real talking point for attendees.”

Laura concludes: “It was a terrific experience for our students, offering them a glimpse of how a career in floristry could look and the perfect opportunity to put everything they’ve learned on the course into practice. We’re grateful to the AoC for inviting our students to participate.”

Moulton College provides vocational, practical training in beautiful campuses in the heart of the Northamptonshire countryside. The College, established in 1921 specialises in the key strategic sectors of the region; agriculture, business, food and nutrition, construction, equine, public services, sport and supported learning study programmes. Students at the College are able to study from Entry Level right through to degree level.

It runs a host of Floristry courses, ranging from Level 1 to Level 3, which are guided by specialist staff and guest lecturers. The courses provide students with the skills and theoretical understanding needed to prepare for a future career in an exciting industry and has strong industry links, which give students further opportunities to learn and develop practical skills. Moulton College also provides students with access to specialist resources, including Floristry workshops fitted with industry-standard cold storage and display areas.