Moulton College students shine at prestigious SkillBuild competition 

Two hardworking students from Moulton College(@MoultonCollege) have been praised for their talents after successfully competing in this year’s SkillBuild competition. Carpentry and Joinery student Matt Denton came first in the regional Furniture and Cabinet Making heat while Kaius Hoskins-Mason placed third in Stonemasonry. Matt, who is in his first year of studies at the College, is now set to take part in the National Final later this year.

The pair were competing in the regional heats of the annual UK-wide Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) event, which tests trainees and apprentices across ten different trades such as bricklaying, plastering, furniture and cabinet making, stonemasonry and joinery. The largest and longest-running construction skills competition sees over 1,000 students taking part in 19 Regional Qualifiers across the UK. Entrants are assessed on their technical abilities, time management, problem-solving and skills working under pressure in their chosen trade, with eight of the highest-scoring competitors for each trade category going on to compete in the SkillBuild UK National Final later this year.

Adam Palmer, Lecturer in Furniture Studies at Moulton College says:

“We are incredibly proud of both Matt and Kaius, who faced some tough competition in their heats.

“Both showed off first-class skills on the day that will also stand them in good stead in their future careers. As a first year student, Matt showed the confidence and resilience needed to compete in such a pressured environment and will now head to the National Final in Milton Keynes.

“SkillBuild is a great competition, which enables our students to compete against peers across the UK. As a College, we were also delighted to have been chosen to host one of the heats and have received some fantastic feedback from CITB for our facilities as well as the hard work of our students and staff.”

Tim Balcon, CITB CEO, said:

“It’s brilliant to see a record number of competitors showcasing their skills in the SkillBuild 2024 Regional Qualifiers. Every single one deserves to be celebrated for their part in the future of the construction industry. Among them are the two successful students from Moulton College, who demonstrated their great talents in Furniture and Cabinet Making and in Stonemasonry.

“SkillBuild is a fantastic opportunity for young people to develop their technical skills and showcase their craft, grow their confidence and advance their career options for future employability. It’s exciting for all of us to witness the magic that happens when passion meets talent, and we can’t wait to see the winners crowned at the SkillBuild National Final later this year.”

Debbie Scotton, Head of Growth, Innovation and Partnerships at Moulton College concludes:

“SkillBuild is a really important part of the construction calendar and as a College we are delighted not only to host it but also see our students compete. Our team here works hard to equip our learners with the skills and confidence needed to thrive. Both Matt and Kaius did brilliantly, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.”