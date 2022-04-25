Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Emsi Burining Glass ad - Curriculum Planning

MP, Daniel Zeichner shares expertise with Cambridge Regional College students 

Cambridge Regional College April 25, 2022
0 Comments
EPA2022 FAB event

On Friday 22nd April, Students’ Union president Nathan Smith welcomed MP, Daniel Zeichner to Cambridge Regional College for a meeting with student representatives.

With the ever-changing landscape in colleges, and the need to represent a diverse community, the student representatives were seeking to extract the professional knowledge and expertise that Daniel has accumulated as a long-standing member of parliament representing a large constituency. In particular, the group were looking to gain an understanding of how to articulate the view of others and the traits of good leadership. 

Deputy Principal, Michelle Dowse said, “We are very proud of our strong student voice at CRC and of our proactive Students’ Union who work with college management to bring about change and to undertake excellent work in our community.  Our Students’ Union, Student Leaders and Student Ambassadors represent a large and diverse student community.  We were delighted that Daniel visited the college to share his experience of and provide our students with tools to represent the views of their peers with confidence.”

Daniel opened the meeting with an insight into his own journey to community representation and the diverse role he fulfils as a member of parliament, from making global changes to sorting out issues for individual constituents.

Highlighting that there is often a bigger picture to each situation, Daniel explained that seeing things from all angles gives a greater insight into how best to represent people to achieve positive outcomes.

The group went on to consider the key skills required of a good leader, such as listening, empathy and being able to relate to those you are representing, and Daniel opened the floor for input on what the group have learnt in their respective roles at the college. 

To conclude the meeting, the student representatives sought advice on encouraging more people to stand as student representatives, as the team prepare for the 2022/23 elections. Daniel encouraged the student representatives to maintain ongoing visibility and promote the positive changes that are being made to the community.Daniel Zeicher, MP, said, “I praise you all on your skills and confidence. You have an exciting journey ahead, and I hope to see some of you in Parliament one day.”

Find out more about College Life at Cambridge Regional College.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Topics: , ,
Cambridge Regional College

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this