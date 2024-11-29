MPs Question Experts on Govt’s Plans to Reform BTECs and T Levels

Next Tuesday, the Education Committee will hear from experts and FE sector representatives on the potential impacts of planned changes to BTECs and T Levels.

Following the general election, the Department for Education announced a ‘short review’ of planned reforms to post-16 qualifications. The reforms involved phasing out some BTECs by withdrawing funding that schools and colleges receive in order to teach them. The outcome of the review is due before the New Year.

With almost 30% of students who started T Levels in 2022 failing to complete them, the Committee may question how accessible the qualifications are, and whether an over-reliance on them could disproportionately impact young people from disadvantaged backgrounds and those with special educational needs or disabilities. MPs could also ask what the potential consequences could be for students if alternative courses are no longer available.

MPs may seek to understand how proposed reforms could impact both students and education providers, as well as question how realistic the proposed reforms are given the waning interest of businesses to provide adequate placements for students undertaking the qualifications. MPs may also question if regional disparities in both access and achievement are likely to occur due to variations in the availability of placements.

The Committee may ask whether the additional £300 million for further education announced in the Budget is adequate and how that funding will impact the sector. The Committee may also seek to understand the broader challenges facing further education.

Witnesses from 10.00

Ruth Perry, Senior Policy Manager, Natspec

James Kewin, Deputy Chief Executive, Sixth Form Colleges Association

Catherine Sezen, Director of Education Policy, Association of Colleges

Simon Cook, Principal of MidKent College, FE representative on ASCL Council

From 11.00

Alice Gardner, Chief Executive, Edge Foundation

David Robinson, Director of Post 16 and Skills, Education Policy Institute

Jenifer Burden, Director of Programmes for Gatsby Education, Gatsby Charitable Foundation

What is the Education Committee?

The Education Committee scrutinises the spending, policies and administration of the Department for Education, Ofsted, Ofqual and the Office for Students. They are not a part of the Government but a cross-party committee of backbench MPs appointed by the whole House of Commons. Any of their inquiries would be correctly phrased as a “parliamentary inquiry” or an “inquiry by MPs”.