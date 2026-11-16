@BordersCollege welcomed Calum Kerr MSP for a visit highlighting the College’s role in supporting career development and helping to build the skilled workforce needed across the Scottish Borders.

During his visit, Mr Kerr toured the College’s construction workshops, including the electrical, plumbing and joinery facilities, meeting apprentices and staff to learn more about their training, career ambitions and experiences.

The visit provided an opportunity to showcase how Modern Apprenticeships combine practical, hands-on experience with learning and skills development, helping individuals work towards rewarding careers while meeting the needs of local employers and industries.

Through conversations with apprentices, Mr Kerr heard about the different routes into their chosen trades and the value of gaining practical skills in a supportive learning environment. The visit also highlighted the important role Borders College plays in helping learners develop their confidence, knowledge and experience as they progress towards employment and further career opportunities.

Calum Kerr MSP said:

“Modern Apprenticeships offer an excellent route into a skilled career, allowing people to gain practical experience while developing the knowledge and qualifications they need to progress. It was great to visit Borders College, meet the apprentices and see first-hand the work being done to support career development and help address the demand for skilled tradespeople.”

Borders College Principal Pete Smith said:

“We were delighted to welcome Calum Kerr MSP to Borders College and showcase the fantastic work taking place across our workshops. Modern Apprenticeships provide an important pathway into employment, giving learners the opportunity to develop industry-relevant skills and build their confidence while gaining valuable practical experience.

“By working closely with employers and supporting learners at every stage of their journey, we help people develop the skills needed for successful careers and contribute to the future workforce of the Scottish Borders.”

The visit reinforced the value of vocational education and Modern Apprenticeships in opening up career opportunities, supporting local industry and helping to develop the skilled workforce that communities and businesses need.

Borders College offers a wide range of learning opportunities and courses across various disciplines. So, whether you’re interested in vocational training, professional development, or pursuing higher education, the College provides options to suit different interests and career paths.

The College has a reputation for delivering industry-relevant training programmes. The curriculum is designed in collaboration with employers and industry experts to ensure students acquire the skills and knowledge required in the job market. This practical approach enhances employability prospects for graduates.