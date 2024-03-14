Netcom Training and Intel Join Forces to Deliver WMCA-Backed AI for Current Workforce Course in the West Midlands

West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) has awarded over half a million pounds to Netcom Training to deliver these first-of-their-kind courses in the region

Digital skills training provider Netcom Training is set to pilot a series of innovative AI courses in the West Midlands, delivered in partnership with American multinational corporation Intel.

The courses, which form part of the Intel® Digital Readiness programmes intend to address the digital skills gap by maximising AI utilisation, improving employability and upskilling in the workplace.

The course ‘AI for Current Workforce’ – will soon launch in the West Midlands. It will cater for 360 learners, with 120 individuals enrolled in each programme. The curriculum is strategically crafted to consider the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence and digital technologies.

In partnership with governments, Intel courses are aimed at both employed and unemployed individuals, offering AI skills to drive employability, entrepreneurship, upskilling, and reskilling. The course ‘AI for Current Workforce’ is set to provide opportunities for people to upskill and consists of 64 hours of self-directed, bite-sized, adult learning experiences.

Catering to all levels, the programme offers AI project management skills, professional skills, and AI-powered venture-building skills that can be used in the workplace. Simultaneously, it also targets senior managers, equipping them with the knowledge and insights needed to effectively drive economic growth in an AI-powered world.

Courses will include interactive sessions delivered virtually by AI experts from Netcom and trained by Intel, ensuring participants receive dynamic, cutting-edge insights into the applications of AI in the workplace. Participants will be accredited with an Intel Digital Readiness Certificate upon completion.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and WMCA Chair, said:

“Artificial Intelligence will play an increasingly important role in the successful economies of the future so it’s vital that local businesses are able to future proof themselves and adapt to this rapidly changing marketplace.

“That will require staff who are skilled in the use of AI technology which is why this training course in partnership with Netcom Training and Intel is so critical.

“Since devolution of the Adult Education Budget in 2019, the WMCA has secured more than £700 million of public funds for jobs and skills, establishing the West Midlands the UK’s training hub. I can’t wait to see local people using their AI technology skills to help keep our region at the cutting edge of innovation in the months and years ahead.”

Cllr George Duggins, WMCA portfolio lead for skills and productivity and leader of Coventry City Council, said:

“The West Midlands aims to be at the forefront of technology and the delivery of these artificial Intelligence courses, in partnership with Netcom Training and Intel, to deliver specialist skills training clearly demonstrates the importance we place on this investment as a region.

“Not only will this benefit local people but also support local businesses by providing access to a skilled workforce – trained in technologies for the future and ultimately improving the economy of the region.”

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Netcom’s commitment to advance digital skills,” said Kevin Vashi, Managing Director of Netcom Training.

“We were delighted to be selected as the training partner for the delivery of the latest AI training initiative. We look forward to driving innovation through our partnership with Intel and WMCA and providing individuals and businesses with the tools and knowledge they need to fully reap the benefits of this transformational technology,” he added.

The programme demonstrates the commitment of all three organisations to provide accessible and high-quality digital education. This initiative represents a big step towards building a digitally skilled workforce, driving economic growth, and establishing the West Midlands as a hub for innovation and technology.